



The London International Horse Show dressage freestyle times have been released ahead of the FEI World Cup qualifier tomorrow, Friday, 16 December, supported by Horse & Hound.

All eyes will be on the grand prix winner and reigning world champions, Britain’s Lottie Fry and the 11-year-old Lord Leatherdale stallion Glamourdale. Having already produced a stunning personal best of 84.03% in the short grand prix, Lottie and Glamourdale will take to the ExCeL arena at 10pm to perform the freestyle routine that earned them 90.65% and individual gold at the World Dressage Championships this year.

Second in the grand prix with another personal best score was Britain’s Gareth Hughes, riding Classic Briolinca. They are set to ride their freestyle at 9.40pm on Friday night.

London Horse Show freestyle times for British riders

Other top contenders’ freestyle times

Check out the full list of London Horse Show dressage freestyle times.

The grand prix freestyle forms the World Cup qualifier at this London leg of the 2022/2023 series. It is the feature class of the Friday evening performance at the LIHS, which also features the Christmas Pudding stakes showjumping, small dog agility and a display by the Le Régiment de Cavalerie de la Garde Républicaine.

This is the second year at which the show has been held in its new home of the ExCeL Centre, having previously been held at the iconic London Olympia venue. The winner of last year’s grand prix freestyle at LIHS was Charlotte Dujardin riding Gio; the pair scored 89.04%.

