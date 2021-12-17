‘What a legend’: Charlotte Dujardin scores personal best with Gio to win London Horse Show title





Charlotte Dujardin has claimed a resounding victory in the London Horse Show dressage freestyle, supported by Horse & Hound. Aboard her 2021 Olympic and European individual bronze medallist Gio, who is now owned by Sarah and Annabella Pidgley, Charlotte scored a massive 89.04% – a personal best score for this combination.

Every one of the five judges had them in the lead, though three judges had the pair on over 90%, with the Dutch judge at B, Eduard de Wolf van Westerrode, awarding them 85.17%.

“He truly is a very special horse,” said Charlotte of the 10-year-old Apache x Tango gelding. “What a legend!

“There is nothing like riding at home and having the home crowd cheering you on,” she added, thanking the spectators at the ExCeL Centre in London, the new venue for the London International Horse Show.

Their performance was brilliant, with Charlotte pulling off an exceptionally difficult floorplan set to her dramatic music created by Tom Hunt, and making it look easy.

“You don’t realise how difficult the movements are she’s doing – she spins together these incredible movements and the horse responds so beautifully,” said Carl Hester about her winning test at the London International Horse Show.

Behind Charlotte in second was her Olympic and European teammate Lottie Fry, who rode Dark Legend to a score of 81.95% with a fantastic ride. Germany’s Frederic Wandres took third on Duke Of Britain, while Britain’s Richard Davison and Bubblingh finished fourth on 76.91%.

Lara Butler, the leader at the halfway point of the London Horse Show dressage freestyle, finished in eventual fifth with Kristjan, just ahead of Hayley Watson-Greaves on Rubins Nite in sixth and Gareth Hughes on KK Dominant in seventh.

More to follow…

