Charlotte Dujardin reunited with Tokyo superstar Gio for Christmas competition





Charlotte Dujardin will take back the reins of her double Tokyo medal-winning ride Gio this Christmas as the London International Horse Show dressage entries are confirmed.

Charlotte and 10-year-old “Pumpkin”, who was sold to 16-year-old British rider Annabella Pidgley last month, head a stellar line-up confirmed to compete at the show, formerly held at Olympia but taking place at ExCeL this year.

The team and individual Olympic bronze medallists will take part in the World Cup grand prix early on Thursday, 16 December, and the World Cup freestyle the following evening.

Charlotte and Gio will be joined by their Olympic team mate Lottie Fry, on her under-25 European Championship-winning ride Dark Legend.

Gareth Hughes, who was with Charlotte and Lottie on the team that won silver at the European Championships this year, brings forward KK Dominant to the London International, along with former Olympian Richard Davison on Bubblingh, on whom he won the CDI3* freestyle at Hartpury this year.

Two more medallists will come up the centre line; Fiona Bigwood, who was on the silver medal-winning team in 2016, and Hawtins Delicato, who was on the team that won bronze at the 2018 World Equestrian Games under Carl Hester.

Lara Butler is due to compete Kristjan, on whom she won the grand prix and grand prix special at the Keysoe CDI3* last month.

London International show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “We’re delighted with this list of London International Horse Show dressage entries and are very much looking forward to welcoming some of the best horse and rider combinations in the world to ExCeL London.

“It is set to be a fantastic competition, providing British fans the only opportunity in the UK to see so many quality athletes under one roof. We can’t wait to see how the action unfolds.”

