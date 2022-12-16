



Britain’s Harry Charles produced a blistering jump-off round at the London International Horse Show to win the Champagne-Taittinger Ivy Stakes riding Billabong Du Roumois. First to go in the 14-strong jump-off, Harry shot out of the gates, keeping the pedal to the metal all the way to come home in 30.6sec, despite a trip just after the double that likely cost them a few seconds.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d done enough when I came out, with the slip, and I was a bit slow in places, but it’s a credit to how fast the horse is,” said Harry. “I think he may be the fastest horse I’ve ever ridden; he’s exceptional, and he’s every rider’s dream.”

The rest of the field tried their best to beat Harry’s time, but none succeeded. The closest attempt came from Ireland’s Conor Swail and Count Me In, who finished in 32.26sec, almost 1.5sec in arrears.

Billabong Du Roumois is an 11-year-old Selle Français gelding, owned by Equirie Zet Liege, who also own Chavira, the horse 23-year-old Harry Charles rode to win the Voltaire Design under-25 championship at London Horse Show the previous day.

“He loves to run and jump, and he’s so careful and so fast, I can let him do his job and he loves it,” said Harry of Billabong Du Roumois. “He is a newer horse for me this year, and although it didn’t click right away with him, the time we took to be patient with him is paying back. I’m so happy to have him in my stable; we’ve made a great partnership and I’m so happy to have him as a teammate.”

Having won this class last year with Borsato, who then went on to win the LIHS grand prix, Harry says he will probably aim Billabong Du Roumois at the grand prix this year.

”I brought two horses here capable of jumping the grand prix but the way he started today, I think maybe him for the grand prix.”

Keep up to date with all of the action from London International, including breaking news and behind the scenes insight from each day of the show, with no limit on how much you can read, from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Join now

You may also be interested in…