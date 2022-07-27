Five-star rider gets married – and her two ‘best boys’ join in for the photos





Five-star rider Georgie Spence enjoyed a “pretty perfect” wedding last Saturday (23 July) when she married Toby Goss.

The couple tied the knot at the church in their local village in Wiltshire, Foxham, in front of around 100 people and were joined by an additional 40 guests for the reception afterwards at Grittleton House.

“We were lucky it all went to plan and there were no hiccups,” Georgie told H&H. “I had four bridesmaids, who were all amazing and I was more chilled than everyone expected.

“We had amazing weather as well. I wouldn’t be a massive fan of the sun and I thought it would either be 28 degrees or break and rain, but it was 22 to 23 degrees and overcast, so we were lucky.”

The couple got engaged at the end of 2020, but decided to wait until 2022 for the wedding because of uncertainties around Covid-19.

“I love my planning so it was pretty much all done within two months,” said Georgie. “The last things were confirming the flowers and how we wanted everything, but generally everything was booked.”

Georgie ordered her Suzanne Neville dress about a year ago.

“I’ve always liked her designs – they are very classic and very simple. I didn’t want something loud and in your face and it was a beautiful dress. I was very pleased to fit into it on the day. I was injured at the end of last year and put on some weight so I thought it might be a battle to squeeze in!”

Georgie’s retired five-star horse Wii Limbo and current top ride Halltown Harley joined Georgie and Toby for a photo.

“They’re my two best boys and so special to me, so although Toby wasn’t so keen on doing that photo, I wanted a picture with them on my day,” she said.

The couple enjoyed a short break at Homewood Spa in Bath and plan to take a proper honeymoon in November.

“I’d like to go to New Zealand for a month, so we need to get the dates and flights booked in and organise a camper van,” said Georgie, who plans to take her new husband’s surname, so she will be Georgie Goss – what could possibly be better for a rider than to have the initials GG?

Images supplied courtesy of David Betteridge Photography

