Ros Canter has a new star: young pretender comes of age to finish second in Badminton showdown





Ros Canter conjured an unbelievable performance out of five-star newcomer Lordships Graffalo to finish second in the Badminton Horse Trials results. Already the reserve for the European Championships last year, the 10-year-old proved he is a worthy successor to Ros’s world champion Allstar B, who finished 12th today (8 May).

The Grafenstolz x Rock King gelding produced a copybook round in Badminton’s showjumping arena for only the fourth clear round inside the time on the final day. They were in fourth place after cross-country behind Oliver Townend’s two rides Swallow Springs and Ballaghmor Class (eventual third and fifth), but moved up when they lowered one apiece.

“He’s an incredible horse and so honest; he gets better as time goes on, he tries harder and harder,” Ros said. “As a four-year-old he was casual, but he just seems to get the job more and more. He tried so hard in there.”

Ros admitted it was a “relief” to have her belief in the horse’s ability confirmed.

“I never would have dreamed of this result – we didn’t even know if he was ready, so to finish second is unreal,” she said. “He’s only a 10-year-old but such a professional every time he goes into the ring.”

Ros’s other rider Allstar B came into the ring in sixth place, but had an uncharacteristic three down – the 17-year-old has an impeccable record in this phase.

“Allstar B had three down which is unlike him, and I felt out of practice,” she added. “So it was such an exciting moment to jump clear. I don’t have any words for him – he’s amazing.”

Badminton Horse Trials results: defending champion Piggy March in fourth

Ros paid tribute to her friend Piggy March – “she’s like a mentor to me” – who finished fourth on defending champion Vanir Kamira with a pole down and 0.4 of a time-fault. They had been in fifth place overnight.

“I felt like I rode hard yesterday, she busted a gut and gave everything so I was a bit worried today and I didn’t want to expect anything,” Piggy said of the 17-year-old. “She tripped over the 90cm warm-up fence, but it was the best thing she did. Just when you think ‘absolutely no way’, she’s like ‘I’m here with you Mum’.

“She knows this stadium, last time I was in there ragging round prize-giving like a lunatic. That’s one of the best rounds she’s every jumped. I’m bursting with pride for her.”

Piggy paid tribute to Nicola Wilson, who had a heavy fall on cross-country day.

You may also like to read…

Save time and money with a subscription to Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.