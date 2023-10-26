Pau five-star dressage times released – find out when the British riders start





The Pau Horse Trials dressage times for the first two days of competition have been released.

The first combination down the centre line this afternoon is New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell and 11-year-old gelding Cooley Lafitte, who will start at 2.30pm local time (1.30pm British time).

Next to go is the first of the Brits, Tom Rowland and 12-year-old gelding KND Steel Pulse, at 2.37pm local time (1.37pm British time).

Pau Horse Trials dressage times: the rest of the British competitors

Ros Canter and Pencos Crown Jewel: 2.44pm local time (1.44pm British time) on Thursday

Kirsty Chabert and Opposition Heraldik Girl: 2.58pm local time (1.58pm British time) on Thursday

Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On: 3.12pm local time (2.12pm British time) on Thursday

Kylie Roddy and SRS Kan Do: 3.50pm local time (2.50pm British time) on Thursday

Alexander Bragg and Ardeo Premier: 3.57pm local time (2.57pm British time) on Thursday

Selina Milnes and Gelmer: 4.28pm local time (3.28pm British time) on Thursday

Izzy Taylor and Happy Days: 4.35pm local time (3.35pm local time) on Thursday

Piggy March and Coolparks Sarco: 4.42pm local time (3.42pm British time) on Thursday

Philip Brown and Harry Robinson: 4.49pm local time (3.49pm British time) on Thursday

Helen Bates and Carpe Diem: 10.07am local time (9.07am British time) on Friday

Libby Seed and Heartbreaker Star Quality: 10.21am local time (9.21am British time) on Friday

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin: 10.28am local time (9.28am British time) on Friday

Tom Jackson and Farndon: 10.42am local time (9.42am British time) on Friday

Oliver Townend and Tregilder: 11.37am local time (10.37am British time) on Friday

Harry Meade and Red Kite: 2.30pm local time (1.30pm British time) on Friday

India Wishart and Diamond Sundance: 2.37pm local time (1.37pm British time)

Bella Innes Kerr and Highway: 2.44pm local time (1.44pm British time) on Friday

Wills Oakden and A Class Cooley: 3.52pm local time (2.52pm British time) on Friday

Kate Rocher-Smith and HHS Dassett Class: 3.36pm local time (2.56pm British time) on Friday

Tom Rowland and MGH Maybe A Mission: 3.50pm local time (3.50pm British time) on Friday

Ros Canter and Izilot DHI: 3.57pm local time (2.57pm British time) on Friday

Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI: 4.21pm local time (3.21pm British time) on Friday

Pippa Funnell and MCS Maverick: 4.35pm local time (3.35pm British time) on Friday

Check out the full Pau Horse Trials dressage times.

