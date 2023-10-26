Les Étoiles de Pau CCI5*, the final five-star competition of the eventing season, begins today (26 October). Pierre Michelet’ 2023 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course features 31 fences over a distance of 6,322m.
The optimum time is 11 minutes six seconds.
Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence by fence
Fence 1: Maison du Département des Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Fence 2: Brouette de le Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Fence 3: Bergerie Centaure Event
Fence 4ab: Contrebas & pointe des Cafés San Marco
Alternative fence b: long route
Fence 5: Mur de pierre
Fence 6ab: Stères
Alternative fence 6ab: long route
Fence 7ab: Gué de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées Cygne & pointe
Alternative fence b: long route
Fence 8: Barrière blanche Loc Expo
Fence 9abc: Gué Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénéese: oxer de haie, contru-haut, & haie
Fence 10: Oxer de haie
Fence 11ab: Tronc & brush Loc Expo
Fence 11a: side view
Alternative fence b: long route
Fence 12: Palois de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées
Fence 13ab: Oxer & pointe des bénévoles 5 Etoiles
Fence 14: Palombière
Fence 14: side view
Fence 15: Trakehnen
Fence 16: Haie de laurier
Fence 17ab: Bille de bois & haie delta
Fence 17a: side view
Fence 18abc: Delta/fossé/bille de chêne Equi-Thème
Fence 19: Brook mims sur fossé
Fence 20ab: Gué Clear Channel: tronc & triple brush
Alternative fence b: long route
Fence 21: Triple Brush
Alternative fence 21: long route
Fence 22: Maison béarnaise
Fence 23: Pointe
Fence 24ab: Gué Forestier: tronc/cygne
Fence 25: Tronc Forestier
Fence 26: Champignons de la Ville de Pau
Fence 27: Vertical de la Sorcière
Fence 28abcd: Bull finch du Crédit Agricole Pyrénées Gascogne, triple brush du Crédit, Haie du Crédit
Alternative fence 28abcd: long route
Fence 29: Tonneaux de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Fence 30ab: Maisons béarnaises Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées
Fence 31: Bull Finch 5 Etoiles de Pau
The trot-up gets underway at 10am (9am BST) today, with the dressage starting at 2.30pm (1.30pm) BST. The second day of dressage takes place on Friday (27 October), and riders tackle the Pau Horse Trials cross-country course on Saturday (28 October), before the winner is decided during the showjumping on Sunday (29 October).
