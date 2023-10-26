{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Les Étoiles de Pau CCI5*, the final five-star competition of the eventing season, begins today (26 October). Pierre Michelet’ 2023 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course features 31 fences over a distance of 6,322m.

    The optimum time is 11 minutes six seconds.

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence by fence

    Fence 1: Maison du Département des Pyrénées-Atlantiques

    Pictured the first fence of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Fence 2: Brouette de le Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Pictured the fence two of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Fence 3: Bergerie Centaure Event

    Fence 4ab: Contrebas & pointe des Cafés San Marco

    Alternative fence b: long route

    Fence 5: Mur de pierre

    Pictured fence five of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Fence 6ab: Stères

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence 6a

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence 6b

    Alternative fence 6ab: long route

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence 6a alternative

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence 6b alternative

    Fence 7ab: Gué de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées Cygne & pointe

    Pictured fence 7a of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence 7b

    Alternative fence b: long route

    Fence 8: Barrière blanche Loc Expo

    Fence 9abc: Gué Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénéese: oxer de haie, contru-haut, & haie

    Fence 10: Oxer de haie

    Pictured fence 10 of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Fence 11ab: Tronc & brush Loc Expo

    Fence 11a: side view

    Alternative fence b: long route

    Fence 12: Palois de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées

    Fence 13ab: Oxer & pointe des bénévoles 5 Etoiles

    Pictured fence 13 of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Fence 14: Palombière

    Fence 14: side view

    Fence 15: Trakehnen

    Fence 16: Haie de laurier

    Pictured fence 16 of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Fence 17ab: Bille de bois & haie delta

    Fence 17a: side view

    Fence 18abc: Delta/fossé/bille de chêne Equi-Thème

      

     Fence 19: Brook mims sur fossé

    Fence 20ab: Gué Clear Channel: tronc & triple brush

    Alternative fence b: long route

    Fence 21: Triple Brush

    Alternative fence 21: long route

    Fence 22: Maison béarnaise

    Fence 23: Pointe

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence 23

    Fence 24ab: Gué Forestier: tronc/cygne

    Fence 25: Tronc Forestier

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence 25

    Fence 26: Champignons de la Ville de Pau

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course fence 26

    Fence 27: Vertical de la Sorcière

    Pictured fence 27 of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Fence 28abcd: Bull finch du Crédit Agricole Pyrénées Gascogne, triple brush du Crédit, Haie du Crédit

    Pictured fence 28a of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Alternative fence 28abcd: long route

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country course

    Fence 29: Tonneaux de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Pictured fence 29 of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    Fence 30ab: Maisons béarnaises Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées

    Fence 31: Bull Finch 5 Etoiles de Pau

    Pictured the final fence of Pau Horse Trials cross-country course 2023

    The trot-up gets underway at 10am (9am BST) today, with the dressage starting at 2.30pm (1.30pm) BST. The second day of dressage takes place on Friday (27 October), and riders tackle the Pau Horse Trials cross-country course on Saturday (28 October), before the winner is decided during the showjumping on Sunday (29 October).

