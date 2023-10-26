Two Brits sent to the holding box during Pau five-star first trot-up





There was a tense moment for two Brits as two horses were sent to the holding box at the Pau Horse Trials first trot-up this morning (26 October).

Fifty-five horses were presented to ground jury president Nikki Herbert for Great Britain, and members Helen Christie of New Zealand, and Emmanuelle Olier of France.

New Zealand’s James Avery was briefly asked to trot up 10-year-old MBF Connection for a second time, but was accepted.

Gelmer, the 12-year-old gelding who is making his five-star debut with Selina Milnes, was sent to the holding box – as was Happy Days, the 11-year-old ride of Izzy Taylor. Both horses were accepted when they re-presented so all horses were accepted at the exceptionally wet Pau Horse Trials first trot-up.

A number of horses from the British contingent are making their five-star debut including Izilot DHI with Ros Canter, Piggy March’s ride Coolparks Sarco, and Pippa Funnell’s ride MCS Maverick, who was particularly exuberant during the trot-up. Former young rider and junior team gold medallist Bella Innes Ker and Highway will also make their five-star debut together.

US combination Katherine Coleman and RLE Limbo Kaiser were a late withdrawal. Katherine announced on social media on Tuesday that “Kaiser” had rolled on a stone in his field and the stitching had not held during the pair’s final preparations for the event.

The dressage starts this afternoon at 2.30pm (1.30pm BST).

