Breaking news* Last-minute change to British eventing squad for Tokyo Olympics





Ros Canter has replaced Piggy March as the alternate in the British Olympic eventing team, in a last-minute change as the team make their journey to the Tokyo Olympics.

British Equestrian said in a statement: “After careful consideration and full collaboration between performance director Richard Waygood and the owners of Brookfield Inocent, Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry, it has been decided that ‘Arthur’ will not travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. This decision has been made with the understanding and support of their rider, Piggy March.”

On behalf of the owners, Alison Swinburn said: “The chance to represent your country on the Olympic stage is the pinnacle of every owner’s ambition but taking everything into account, we have to put those dreams on hold for now. We wish the best of luck to the team in Tokyo, and they’ll have no bigger supporters as we cheer them on.”

Richard Waygood said: “Tokyo will be a Games like no other and I’m grateful to Piggy and her owners Alison, John and Chloe, for their openness and consideration around what was an extremely tough decision. We hope to see Piggy and Arthur in British team colours in the future.”

Ros Canter: Tokyo Olympics trip for the world champion

Ros will travel to Japan with her own and Caroline Moore’s Allstar B. This will be Ros’s Olympic debut if she is called in to perform, though she has three gold medals at European and World Championships, including being crowned individual world champion at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon in 2018. The pair also finished third in the British Olympic trial at Bicton Horse Trials in June.

The Olympic eventing format for Tokyo means the alternate pair can be substituted into the team up to two hours before the start of dressage without penalty and in various circumstances thereafter with the team taking a 20-point penalty.

The other British Olympic eventing squad horses on their way to Japan are Laura Collett’s ride London 52, Oliver Townend’s mount Ballaghmor Class and Tom McEwen’s ride Toledo De Kerser.

