Britain’s gold medal-winning eventers in the race for prestigious sportswomen awards





Britain’s gold medal-winning event riders have been nominated for two prestigious accolades at The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards.

World number one Ros Canter, who scored her first Badminton victory this spring before leading the Brits to double gold at the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, both aboard Lordships Graffalo, is nominated for sportswoman of the year.

Ros is joined by fellow nominees England goalkeeper Mary Earps, superstar heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, top netball player Helen Housby, England cricketer Tammy Beaumont, seven-time Paralympic champion wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft, and multiple world-title holding boxer Chantelle Cameron.

The victorious British eventing team from this year’s Europeans are also nominated for the team of the year award. Ros was joined by Kitty King (Vendredi Biats), Yasmin Ingham (Banzai Du Loir) and Laura Collett (London 52) in securing the European team title.

The six-strong team of the year shortlist also features the Lionesses, who this year were the first England football team to make a World Cup final since 1966.

Joining the riders and footballers on the list are England’s Ashes side, the Red Roses – who scored their 16th Six Nations grand slam in front of a record-breaking crowd at Twickenham in April, World Cup finalists England Netball, and Great Britain’s world title-winning cycling team pursuit squad.

The eventers’ nomination highlights that eventing is a mixed sport, but that the “all-female British team dominated the field to take home gold”.

Rider Suzanna Hext is also nominated for her achievements in the pool. Suzanna, a triple European gold medal-winning para rider, won her first world champion para swimming title in July, days after coming out of hospital.

Mounted games star Sophie Locking is nominated for the young sportswoman of the year award.

The shortlists were decided by a panel of women in the world of sport and journalism, from a long-list of public nominations.

The team of the year is among the categories decided by the public. Voting is open and closes at noon 25 October.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.