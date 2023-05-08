



There was more torrential rain and a tough showjumping track, but nothing could stop Ros Canter from landing her first Badminton Horse Trials title. She scored a wide-margin victory at the 2023 running of the Gloucestershire event, presented by Mars Equestrian.

Watch Ros speak about her win, plus interviews with top-placed finishers at Badminton Horse Trials

Oliver Townend moved up to the runner-up slot on his five-star stalwart Ballaghmor Class.

Austin O’Connor slipped one place to third on Colorado Blue after knocking two late fences down, while Tom McEwen and Tom Jackson impressed in the final phase.

The early riders set the scene for what would become an influential showjumping phase, with clear rounds hard to come by.

The heavens opened for the final horse inspection, at which 30 horses were presented.

One Badminton faller is being feted as a super sport after tumbling off in The Lake.

Several riders who did not complete the cross-country phase have posted updates.

The first jumping clear came from a US rider on a horse with superb scope.

Sadly, one horse had to be put down after an injury.

