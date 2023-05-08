What a sport! Watch Badminton faller entertain the crowd after a ducking in The Lake





Tom Crisp earned himself the biggest cheer of cross-country day at the Lake at Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, after taking a tumble into the water.

His mare, Liberty And Glory, had been giving Tom a wonderful round over Eric Winter’s influential five-star track, and jumped over the rails into the water neatly. However, a slightly long stride to the colossal corner in the water meant she skewed slightly, unbalancing Tom and pitching him into lake. He so nearly managed to cling on, but fell off the 16-year-old mare for the first time ever in their long partnership.

Tom landed on his front at the water’s edge, and proceeded to entertain the crowd by pretending he was swimming front crawl. After a few strokes, he got up, arms raised and graciously bowed to rapturous applause from spectators. Meanwhile, Liberty And Glory – owned by Tom, his wife Sophie and her parents Patricia and Robin Balfour – cantered around lapping up the cheers.

“We are both OK, but my horse is very disappointed in me – that’s the first time I have ever fallen off her,” says Tom Crisp. “But I suppose if you are going to do it, then the main lake at Badminton is the way to go.

“Not an excuse, but I lack a bit of grip due to a groin injury I suffered a couple of months ago, falling off a young horse at home, and subsequently a hernia which is due to be operated on later in the month.

“It seems to be one thing after another, but what is in no doubt was the incredible form this little horse is in and I can’t help feeling I let her down this time. Ever humbling this sport!”

Tom, who also works as a firefighter, had been lying 54th after dressage, but his fast clear round had him on track to make a big climb up the leaderboard. Ros Canter holds on to her lead after cross-country on Lordships Graffalo.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

