Wet ground, fast rounds and mixed fortunes: all about Badminton’s cross-country day





Ros Canter tops the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country results after an action packed day, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian.

Watch top riders reflect on Badminton cross-country day

Ireland’s Austin O’Connor put in the fastest round of the day to speed up the leaderboard on Colorado Blue, moving up from equal 34th after dressage to second overnight

Oliver Townend had a mixed day, failing to finish on his first horse Swallow Springs, but moving Ballaghmor Class into third towards the end of the day.

British team riders Tom McEwen and Kitty King had back-to-back start times, but fared very differently over the track.

Gemma Stevens holds sixth with Jalapeno, although she admitted she was a little scared before her round.

They say form is temporary, but class is permanent – and William Fox-Pitt proved that today. He sits 12th overnight on Grafennacht.

Riders across the field agreed that the ground conditions were testing, with 28 combinations failing to finish.

James Rushbrooke and Milchem Eclipse were among the big climbers on the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country results, rocketing 40 places up the leaderboard with their clear jumping round.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

You might also be interested in:

‘A horse like him should be celebrated’: Ros Canter rides textbook cross-country clear to maintain Badminton lead Irish rider speeds into the lead with fastest Badminton cross-country clear so far, while title contender withdraws ‘He was unreal’: Tom McEwen keeps Badminton dream alive, but leading contender falls early on course Oliver Townend pulled up by ground jury early on Badminton cross-country day, but pathfinder proves course is jumpable *Badminton special offer* 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £6

Keep up to date with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in Horse & Hound magazine (on sale 11 May).