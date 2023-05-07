



Overnight leader Ros Canter has strengthened her bid for glory, remaining on top of the leaderboard after her Badminton Horse Trials cross-country round, at the five-star event presented by Mars Equestrian.

Ros rode a delightful dressage test on Lordships Graffalo to lead the field overnight on 22.1, and the world number three added an immaculate cross-country round to their Badminton 2023 record.

Nothing out on the course appeared to faze this talented pair, and “Walter” looked full of running at the end to finish with just 11.6pen – the second fastest round of the day, and enough to put them ahead of long-time Badminton Horse Trials cross-country leader Austin O’Connor.

“Wasn’t he amazing, as always,” exclaimed Ros.

“He has never really had to dig deep before – today was a new challenge for him – but he stepped up and tried hard. A horse like him should be celebrated – I haven’t sat on anything like him before. Whatever happens tomorrow, he has excelled himself this weekend.”

Ros had already jumped clear around Eric Winter’s Badminton Horse Trials cross-country track, and is also lying seventh with Pencos Crown Jewel.

“I felt this afternoon the ground was harder to ride [than in the morning], more energy sapping and getting quite tacky,” she said.

Bubby Upton, 24, rode a very gutsy round with Cola, jumping clear with 24.8 time-penalties to slot into a fantastic eighth place on the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country leaderboard.

“He was amazing, it wasn’t quite as polished at Burghley – there were a couple of moment where he didn’t go on the stride I thought he would, but that’s probably the deep ground – it’s so tough out there,” said Bubby. “I’ve never had to ride as positively as I did out there, but he kept plugging along. I’m so proud of him.

The pair were one of the fastest finishers of the day, but Bubby explained that the Catoki son is not a naturally quick horse.

“He’s not fast at all – his top speed is not fast, but I never have to pull on the reins, I know him inside out and he just chugs away at the same pace, and that’s why he’s fast.”

Emily King was one many people had their eye on today with Valmy Biats. They made a strong start, but Emily opted to pull up Philippe Brivois’ 14-year-old after jumping into The Lake at fence 21.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

