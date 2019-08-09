World eventing champion bounces back one month after giving birth

Sharp-eyed spectators at Aston-le-Walls saw Ros Canter make a successful return to eventing yesterday (8 August), just one month after giving birth to a baby girl on 8 July.

She was riding her World Equestrian Games double gold medal-winning mount Allstar B and five-star campaigner Zenshera in open intermediate sections D and E respectively. Both horses jumped double clear with some cross-country time-faults, which kept them out of the top placings.

“It’s good to be back,” said Ros, whose daughter Ziggy was in attendance for her mother’s reappearance with Ros’ partner Chris McAleese on babysitting duty. “It didn’t feel too different to before and it’s been quite a relaxing day with these two experienced horses and no pressure. I also have a great team behind me, which has been a real help. ”

Ros explained she was back in the saddle 10 days after giving birth.

“I haven’t done a huge amount of riding since getting back on board — I needed a few days to recover after Ziggy’s arrival, but once I felt better, I had no problem starting riding again and mentally I feel fine.

“It was lovely to jump two double clears today — speed has never been my strong point, so that accounts for my time-faults.

“We can start to make plans now — we take each day as it comes with Zenshera as he’s a bit older, but I would like to take him back to Pau CCI5* at the end of October, where he has run well before.

“The main aim for Allstar B is to get part of his Olympic qualification, which means he will need to do either one CCI5* or a CCI4*-S plus a CCI4*-L.”

