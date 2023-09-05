British team pair seek redemption with entry to Blenheim Horse Trials





Britain’s world champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir are among the Blenheim Horse Trials entries for next week’s event (14-17 September), as they seek redemption after a run-out at the eventing European Championships last month.

Yasmin and The Sue Davies Fund’s Banzai have form at Blenheim Horse Trials as they won CCI4*-L in 2021. They join 99 other entries in this flagship class this year.

Olympic champion Julia Krajewski also has a horse in this class, the nine-year-old rising star Ero De Cantraie, who won Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI4*-S in June.

Recent European double gold medallist and new world number one Ros Canter will ride the three-time CCI4*-S winner Izilot DHI in this class, as well as Rehy Royal Diamond, who was second to Izilot DHI at Blair Castle Horse Trials a few weeks ago. Ros also has the popular Dassett Cooley Dun in the CCI4*-L.

Last year’s Blenheim eight- and nine-year-old winner, the stallion Halo, returns to the Oxfordshire venue this time, stepping up to the CCI4*-L class with Piggy March.

A number of horses with five-star experience contest the CCI4*-L, including Billy Walk On (Pippa Funnell), Classic VI (Kirsty Chabert), Jalapeno (Gemma Stevens) and RSH Contend Or (Felicity Collins).

The Blenheim Horse Trials entries for the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S are headed by Caunton First Class and Cooley Rosalent (Oliver Townend), Flow 7 (Mollie Summerland) and MHS Brown Jack (Tom McEwen). There are 100 entries in this section, too.

“We are thrilled that so many great names are coming to Blenheim,” said event organiser Katrina Midgley of the new horse trials management team, Stable Events.

“It promises to be a cracking competition and, as is traditional, the place to see stars of the future – last year’s Blenheim winner, Malin Hansen-Hotopp on Carlitos Quidditch K, went on to make her German team debut and won a silver medal at the Europeans last month.”

