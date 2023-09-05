British rider becomes world number one: ‘This means a lot because it shows consistency’





Ros Canter is the new eventing world number one.

The British rider’s recent individual gold at the European Eventing Championships on Lordships Graffalo means she has taken over the top spot from New Zealand’s Tim Price, who retained the position for 11 months. She rises from third place last month.

Ros Canter has held the world number one spot for one month previously, in April 2019, when she was actually on maternity leave awaiting the birth of her daughter Ziggy.

“It’s really exciting to be world number one,” said Ros. “I have some amazing horses and owners, and an incredible team behind me at home. With the help of my family, we’ve built our yard up alongside our working farm and so it’s still hard to believe that we’ve been able to achieve the results we have. We’re still learning every day and I hope that we can keep on achieving.

“I think becoming world number one means a lot because it shows consistency. It’s taken many years to build up a string of top horses to help me get to this point. I hope this can inspire others to follow their dreams and it’s something my daughter can look back on with pride in years to come.”

Looking ahead, Ros said: “It would be a dream come true to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next year. It’s a box I’ve not yet ticked and so we’ll be working hard over the next few months with that in mind. Looking beyond that, my aim is to continue to improve and hope that can lead to being able to represent my country a few more times.”

Tim now drops to second in the rankings, with Oliver Townend rising from fourth last month to third and Tom McEwen slipping from second to fourth. There are five Brits in the top 10 of the rankings as Laura’s European team-mates Yasmin Ingham and Laura Collett hold sixth (up from seventh) and 10th (up from 20th).

US riders fill three places in the top eight, with Tamie Smith fifth, Will Coleman seventh and Boyd Martin eighth.

Jonelle Price makes it two New Zealanders in the top 10 as she is now ranked ninth.

