



It was a thrilling 2023 European Eventing Championships for Great Britain in Haras du Pin, France, with the team claiming gold by a huge margin of 27.3. There was glory for Ros Canter, too, winning individual gold with Lordships Graffalo. Meanwhile Kitty King secured a well deserved individual silver with Vendredi Biats. Join us as we take a look back at life behind the scenes during a week of incredible highs amid some tough disappointments for the British squad, with this exclusive gallery of wonderful images from the European Eventing Championships supported by our website subscribers.

Pictures courtesy of Peter Nixon and Hannah Cole Photography.

The calm before the storm: one of two Toms riding as individuals for Britain, Tom Jackson, is watched by wife Sabrina and eventing high performance coach Chris Bartle as he quietly prepares Capel Hollows Drift for his senior squad championship debut

Kitty King was pleased with her dressage test on Vendredi Biats, though disappointed with her mark. No matter, in the end it was good enough for an individual silver medal

There for each other: the British support team, including team-mates, watch on as Tom McEwen and JL Dublin perform their dressage test

Tom McEwen and Ali Wallace of British Equestrian celebrate after his test with JL Dublin, which put them into third after the first phase on a score of 22, ahead of a disappointing fall across country

A hug for reigning world champion Yasmin Ingham from groom Alison Bell as team vet Liz Brown smiles on after Yasmin’s test with Banzai Du Loir, which left them in fifth place before cross-country

Capels Hollow Drift enjoys some downtime between phases with Tom Jackson’s groom Chloe Whitelam – is there a cleaner tail anywhere?

Laura Collett and trainer Ian Woodhead after Laura’s dressage test with London 52, which put them into fourth place

Ros Canter’s groom Sarah Charnley and European double gold medallist Lordships Graffalo, or ‘Walter’ as he is known at home, after his dressage performance

“Whoop” indeed – Tom McEwen’s groom Adam Short shows his appreciation for JL Dublin’s dressage

Well-deserved pats for Yasmin Ingham’s ride Banzai Du Loir following their smart dressage performance on Friday

Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift, known as ‘Walshy’, don’t hold back in their extended canter in the rain

Ros waves to the crowd after her European Eventing Championships dressage test on Walter, which put them into second place after the first phase on Friday afternoon

Tilly Hughes, groom for Laura Collett, hand-grazes London 52, who put in such a brave cross-country performance for the team

Happy and ready for their time to shine: Kitty King and Vendredi Biats jump schooling prior to the cross-country phase

Tom Jackson walking the cross-country course in the sun on Friday, before 17mm of rain arrived ahead of the cross-country on Saturday

Masterminds: Yasmin Ingham debriefs with British Equestrian’s eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood and high performance coach Chris Bartle

Almost a matching pair – Kitty King and Tom Jackson give their beautiful greys a leg stretch

A large contingent from Yas Ingham’s native Isle of Man travelled out to France to support her

A kiss for ‘Froggy’ from Kitty King’s groom Chloe Fry after his dressage

Ease and perfection: Laura Collett jumps London 52 in front of groom Tilly Hughes and performance manager Dickie Waygood

In their bubble: Ros handles the pressure by reminding herself what an incredible horse she is riding in Lordships Graffalo

Part of the preparation: Laura Collett and London 52 in training ahead of cross-country on Saturday morning

London 52 knows exactly where the camera is while Laura Collett exercises him prior to the cross-country

When all the hard work pays off: British grooms Sarah Charnley, Chloe Whitelam, Adam Short, Tilly Hughes, Alison Bell and Chloe Fry celebrate after the British success

Joy, relief and happy times: Laura Collett and Tilly Hughes ahead of the prize giving

Ribbons and kisses for brilliant Banzai Du Loir, who showed his class despite an unfortunate run-out cross-country

The moment Ros Canter secured double gold: support team celebrations with Ros’s husband Chris McAlees in the centre

Wonderful Walter soaks up the attention after his showjumping performance that clinched double gold

Ros Canter enjoyed huge support in France

And finally, one more kiss for Walter from groom Sarah Charnley – and rightly so!

