



If the pressure of looking after the world champion is weighing on Alison Bell, groom to Yasmin Ingham, she isn’t showing it. Last year, her charge Banzai Du Loir and his partner Yasmin made their senior championship debut as individuals – and won world individual gold. Returning to the British fray within the team this time at the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, they are no longer an unknown quantity, but among the favourites for the title.

“I suppose there’s a little bit of pressure, but we keep our heads down on and get on with what we’re meant to be doing,” says Alison. “Otherwise it eats into what you’re really meant to be doing. There is an element of pressure now there’s an image to keep up, but it’s no different to what it has been before. We just do what we always do, keep going and hope we can produce the same result.”

Alison’s measured approach contrasts with the elation of that heady day last September, when Yasmin moved up the order in the final minutes of the competition courtesy of a fabulous showjumping clear round Pratoni’s influential track. The overnight leader, Michael Jung, forfeited the world title at the final showjump.

“It was crazy – I couldn’t believe it!” says Alison. “I wasn’t really watching when Michi was in the arena; the next thing Jonelle Price was behind me lifting me up screaming, ‘You’re a world champion!’ in my ear. It was all over in the blink of an eye and very emotional. It was such a good time and the weeks to come were amazing, but you have to remember it was a special opportunity and it doesn’t always come around.”

Preparing for the Europeans

Runner-up in Kentucky in 2022, Banzai had an early run-out on his return to the US five-star this spring, but Yasmin Ingham’s groom Alison Bell seems to have enjoyed the occasion as much as ever – and perhaps it has dispersed some of the pressure.

“There was a bit of pressure after September, but horses aren’t machines,” she says. “It wasn’t his week, and that was fine. He jumped a great clear round on the Sunday and so we were happy with him. And he came home safe and sound.”

In the build-up to Haras du Pin, Banzai has had less work than he would for a five-star – the European Championship test being at four-star level.

“He’s had slightly less galloping and he’s naturally a very fit horse,” Alison explains. “We have the water treadmill at home, which he goes on twice a week, and we try to keep him in as minimal work as possible – the more we can save him the better. That way you don’t have to work him so hard – and he doesn’t need it.”

For these championships, Alison says the facilities are superb – boosted by the British support team (led by Alex van Tuyll), who had brought 40 rubber mats to France to help keep these superstar horses perfectly comfortable.

“The stables and grazing are fantastic and the arenas are amazing,” she say. “The horses seem to enjoy it as they’ve been really relaxed. It’s nice to have permanent stables as it feels more secure.”

The grooms sleep on site and, when they’re finished their chores, enjoy a great camaraderie.

“It’s the best team of grooms and we have so much fun – there’s been a lot of banter,” Alison says. “We walk the course together, have a wander and a good time. It’s not so serious for us, no strides involved!”

But when it comes to the action, Alison is on high alert.

“I have to watch, otherwise I feel I might miss something I need to know for afterwards – you should know what’s going on,” she says. “But I do get nervous. It’s not worrying about anything going wrong, but I just want them to do well and come home safe and sound.”

