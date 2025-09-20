



Yasmin Ingham is unhurt after her fall today on the Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country course, saying “the main thing is we’re both ok and we will live fight another day” as she reflects on what happened.

The British team pathfinder was eliminated with Rehy DJ, who belongs to Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund, at the FEI Mounds at fence 22ab. The fence consisted of an open parallel followed by an open corner, both on hillocks, at the turning point of the course.

“He was absolutely magnificent on the first part of the course and we were up on all our minutes,” said Yasmin. “We got to minute six and he was up on his minute [there] and had made it all feel really, really good – as I’d planned everything.

“We just got to the rails at the top field and I rode the line I’d planned to ride, rode the distance I’d planned to ride and he didn’t quite read the corner as I’d hoped he would. He just caught his left front leg on the back rail, which then caused him to crumple on landing and I just came off out the front door.

“So it was through completely no fault of his, no fault of mine and it’s just unfortunately one of those things, but the main thing is we’re both ok and we will live fight another day.”

The early fall of Yasmin Ingham on the Blenheim European Championships cross-country course marked the start of a tricky day for the British team, which runs in partnership with Agria, as her team-mate Piggy March (Halo) and individual riders Caroline Harris (D. Day) and Bubby Upton (Its Cooley Time) also had falls.

However, Laura Collett (London 52) and Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) both put in good fast rounds and they hold individual gold and bronze going into tomorrow’s showjumping.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from the Blenheim Europeans, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now