



The European Eventing Championships dressage concluded today and the British riders are in brilliant form. They hold pole position in the team competition, ahead of Germany and Belgium, and occupy six of the top 10 individual places.

Anchorman Ros Canter produced a spellbinding test from Lordships Graffalo to take second, behind Germany’s Michael Jung, with fellow Brit Tom McEwen in third, riding as an individual on JL Dublin.

Catch up with all of the day’s most important action here…

The reigning Badminton champion put in a career best performance to slot into second as the penultimate rider of the day at the European Eventing Championships dressage phase.

But it’s a familiar face at the top of the standings after dressage.

Tom McEwen lies in third place with the reigning European champion JL Dublin.

Laura Collett produced yet another cracking test on her Olympic gold medallist to take fourth spot.

British individual rider Tom Jackson lies in sixth on Capels Hollow Drift.

The Brits may be holding the lead after the dressage phase, but the Germans are breathing down their necks.

