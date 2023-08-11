



The European Eventing Championships cross-country times for Saturday’s competition (12 August) in Haras du Pin, France, have been released.

The cross-country starts at noon local time (11am British time) with pathfinder Sarah Ennis (Grantstown Jackson) for Ireland. The last rider – Austria’s Lea Siegl (Van Helsing P) is scheduled to leave the start box at 4.04pm (3.04pm British time).

European Eventing Championships cross-country: British riders’ times

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats (team): 12.32pm local time (11.32am British time) – lying ninth

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir (team): 1.32pm local time (12.32pm British time) – fifth

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin (individual): 2.16pm local time (1.16pm British time) – third

Laura Collett and London 52 (team): 3pm local time (2pm British time) – fourth

Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift (individual): 3.20pm local time (2.20pm British time) – sixth

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (team): 4pm local time (3pm British time) – second

Top contenders’ cross-country times

The Netherlands’ Andrew Heffernan and Gideon (team): 12.12pm local time (11.12am British time) – lying 15th

Germany’s Christoph Wahler and Carjatan S (team): 1.04pm local time (12.04pm British time) – 10th

Germany’s Jerome Robine and Black Ice (individual): 1.56pm local time (12.56pm British time) – seventh

France’s Gireg Le Coz and Aisprit De La Loge (individual): 2.20pm local time (1.20pm British time) – 13th

Germany’s Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz (team): 2.32pm local time (1.32pm British time) – 11th equal

Belgium’s Karin Donckers and Fletcha Van’t Verahof (team): 3.28pm local time (2.28pm British time) – eighth

Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (team): 3.32pm local time (2.32pm British time) – first

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Colero (team): 3.48pm local time (2.48pm British time) – 11th equal

Austria’s Lea Siegl and Van Helsing P (team): 4.04pm local time (3.04pm British time) – 14th

See the full European Eventing Championships cross-country times

