The European Eventing Championships cross-country times for Saturday’s competition (12 August) in Haras du Pin, France, have been released.
The cross-country starts at noon local time (11am British time) with pathfinder Sarah Ennis (Grantstown Jackson) for Ireland. The last rider – Austria’s Lea Siegl (Van Helsing P) is scheduled to leave the start box at 4.04pm (3.04pm British time).
European Eventing Championships cross-country: British riders’ times
- Kitty King and Vendredi Biats (team): 12.32pm local time (11.32am British time) – lying ninth
- Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir (team): 1.32pm local time (12.32pm British time) – fifth
- Tom McEwen and JL Dublin (individual): 2.16pm local time (1.16pm British time) – third
- Laura Collett and London 52 (team): 3pm local time (2pm British time) – fourth
- Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift (individual): 3.20pm local time (2.20pm British time) – sixth
- Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (team): 4pm local time (3pm British time) – second
Top contenders’ cross-country times
- The Netherlands’ Andrew Heffernan and Gideon (team): 12.12pm local time (11.12am British time) – lying 15th
- Germany’s Christoph Wahler and Carjatan S (team): 1.04pm local time (12.04pm British time) – 10th
- Germany’s Jerome Robine and Black Ice (individual): 1.56pm local time (12.56pm British time) – seventh
- France’s Gireg Le Coz and Aisprit De La Loge (individual): 2.20pm local time (1.20pm British time) – 13th
- Germany’s Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz (team): 2.32pm local time (1.32pm British time) – 11th equal
- Belgium’s Karin Donckers and Fletcha Van’t Verahof (team): 3.28pm local time (2.28pm British time) – eighth
- Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (team): 3.32pm local time (2.32pm British time) – first
- Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Colero (team): 3.48pm local time (2.48pm British time) – 11th equal
- Austria’s Lea Siegl and Van Helsing P (team): 4.04pm local time (3.04pm British time) – 14th
See the full European Eventing Championships cross-country times
