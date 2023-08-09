



The European Eventing Championships cross-country course for this week’s competition in Haras du Pin, France, has been designed by Pierre Le Goupil. Pierre will also be designing the cross-country course at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There are 29 numbered fences and the optimum time is 10min 14sec.

European Eventing Championships cross-country course: photos of every fence

The start box

Fence one: Le “Good luck” du Fond Eperon

Fence two: La Cour Colbert du Haras National du Pin

Fence three: L’étal du marché Terres D’Argentan

Fence four: Le renard d’Ustica

Fence five: Le retour du renard

Fence six: Le château fort – Région Normandie

Fence seven ABC direct route: La falaise et le gué des Ducs de Normandie

Fence seven BC alternative route:

Fence eight: Le grosse haie Steri 7

Fence nine: Le trackener Ouest France

Fence 10AB: Le tremplin et la pointe des chênes Forestier

Fence 11: La stère Logicom

Fence 12AB: L’enclos du berger De Sutter

Fence 12B alternative route:

Fence 13: Le nid Grand Prix Magazine

Fence 14: L’oxer de haie des Afficheurs De L’Orne – riders can jump either of these (they are identical, but the one on the right is situated off a tighter right-hand bend)

Fence 15: Le Hameau des Producteurs Normands

Fence 16: Les huttes de pêcheurs FFE – the fence on the right will be surrounded by more water, the alternative fence 16 on the left will be on a slight lip just out of the water

Fence 17AB: Le tronc de l’étang du Conseil Departemental De L’Orne

Fence 18 direct route: L’étang du Conseil Departemental De L’Orne

Fence 18 alternative route:

Fence 19: Le charriot de géants Tendance Ouest

Fence 20AB: Le bivouac du Domaine Cécile Tremblay

Fence 20B alternative:

Fence 21: Le cerisier Cheval Magazine

Fence 22ABC: Le coffin Fischer – riders can opt to jump either the left- or right-hand side part C

Fence 22A alternative:

Fence 23: L’abri des prés Ville D’Argentan

Fence 24: Le saut des nations de la Fédération Équestre Internationale – this is approached through water and then up a mound

The view from the top of the mound at fence 24:

Fence 25ABC: Le gué des nations FEI – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side part B

Fence 26BC alternatives:

Fence 26: Le tronc sous les marronniers Antarès

Fence 27AB: Le lavoir du Conseil Departemental De L’Orne

Fence 27ABC alternatives:

Fence 28: Les terrasses Devoucoux – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side fence

Fence 29: Le jardin de Martine

