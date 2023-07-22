



Do you want to know how to watch the European Eventing Championships from Haras du Pin, France (9–13 August)? Of course you do! Britain’s finest will be going for team gold and the individual medals, so you don’t want to miss a moment of the action. Here’s our guide on how to watch the event on TV and online, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the European Eventing Championships

All the action will be available to watch with English commentary on ClipMyHorse.TV. An annual premium subscription costs £129.95, but there is a 30-day free trial available for new subscribers.

Horse & Hound will have two journalists and a photographer on the ground at the European Championships, plus additional staff supporting our coverage from home.

The Horse & Hound team will be creating extensive online coverage of the European Championships in addition to what will be included in the magazine report. Find all our coverage at horseandhound.co.uk/european-eventing-championships including:

Course photos of the cross-country track on Wednesday, 9 August.

Photos from the first trot-up.

Times for the next day’s competition so you know when your favourites compete.

Breaking news and numerous reports on all the action as it unfolds throughout the event.

Video interviews with top contenders and round-ups of each day’s sport.

3 August preview issue: the Brits, the Irish, their main competition and podium predictions.

10 August form guide issue: full form guide detailing every combination competing.

17 August report issue: 20-page special report, containing the best photos, analysis and insight from our team on the ground in Haras du Pin, as well as exclusive opinion from Andrew Nicholson and ground jury president Judy Harvey.

Timetable

Wednesday, 9 August: 2pm local time (1pm British time): First horse inspection

Thursday, 10 August: 10am local time (9am British time): Dressage

Friday, 11 August: 10am local time (9am British time): Dressage

Saturday, 12 August: 11am local time (10am British time): Cross-country

Sunday, 13 August: 9am local time (9am British time): Final horse inspection

Sunday, 13 August: 11am local time (10am British time): Showjumping for lower-placed competitors

Sunday, 13 August: 2pm local time (1pm British time): Showjumping for top competitors

