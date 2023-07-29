Former European champion among commentators for eventing European Championships





Lucinda Green will be one of the commentators at the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, France (10-13 August).

Listeners following the event from home by watching the livestream on ClipMyHorse.TV will be able to hear from Lucinda, who won 10 medals at European Championships during her career, including individual gold in 1975 (Be Fair) and 1977 (George).

The six-time Badminton winner will be joined behind the microphone by Steven Wilde, a top equestrian commentator who has worked at several Olympics and heads up the on-site commentary team at Burghley Horse Trials each year.

The European Eventing Championships commentators at the event, for those attending the championship in Haras du Pin, will be Karen Duffy (English) and Jean-Baptiste André (French).

Karen provides the English commentary at Pau Horse Trials each year and did the same role at the 2014 World Equestrian Games at Haras du Pin. Jean-Baptiste also works at Pau and at the five-star international jumping show in Bordeaux; he was also the French voice at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Britain will field a strong squad at the event, with Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo), Laura Collett (London 52), Yasmin Ingham (Banzai Du Loir), Tom Jackson (Capels Hollow Drift), Kitty King (Vendredi Biats) and Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) trying to bring home the team gold and individual medals.

