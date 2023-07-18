The Irish squad for the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, France, from 9–13 August, has been named.
Two riders, Ian Cassells and Jennifer Kuehnle, will make their senior championship debut, while the other four all have previous squad experience.
Susie Berry with 11-year-old mare Clever Trick
Owner: Sue Wilkinson and Anne Marling
Breeder: Vincent Cousins
Breeding: by Financial Reward
Ian Cassells with 10-year-old gelding Woodendfarm Jack O D
Owner: Nuala Prendergast
Breeders: Noel and Nuala Prendergast
Breeding: by Jack of Diamonds out of a mare by Ardcroney Lad VII
Sarah Ennis with 12-year-old gelding Grantstown Jackson
Owners: Peter Cole and Susanna Franke
Breeder: Caroline Widger
Breeding: by Clover Brigade
Jennifer Kuehnle with 15-year-old mare Polly Blue Eyes
Owner: rider’s father Hans Kuehnle
Breeder: Hayessen, Dagmar
Breeding: by Concinales xx out of a mare by Strohmann
Joseph Murphy with 12-year-old gelding Calmaro
Owner: Richard and Tanya Ames, Claire and Charlie Mayne and Annette O’Callaghan
Breeder: Hartmut Schack
Breeding: by Carpalano out of a mare by Elsurimo xx
Felicity Ward with 12-year-old gelding Regal Bounty
Owner: James O’Callaghan
Breeder: Miriam De Feu
Breeding: by Orestus VDL out of a mare by Senang Hati
Reserves for the Irish squad for European Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order:
Susie Berry and Kilcandra Capitol or Monbeg By Design
Ian Cassells and Master Point
Jennifer Kuehnle and Sammy Davis Junior
Austin O’Connor and Isazsa
Horse Sport Ireland’s interim high performance director for senior eventing Dag Albert said: “I am delighted with the squad that are travelling to Le Pin au Haras.
“I have selected a very capable squad with some experienced squad members travelling mixed in with new talent, which is very exciting, and I am looking forward to seeing them all perform out there. I believe we can get a great result in Le Pin au Haras.
“I would like to give a huge thank you to our owners and sponsors, for their ongoing support to Team Ireland and giving us the opportunity to compete for medals at such a high level.
“Also, I must give a special mention to the grooms and all of the people who work so hard in the background, we wouldn’t have a team without them.”
