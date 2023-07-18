{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Two senior championship debutants named in Irish squad for eventing Europeans

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Irish squad for the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, France, from 9–13 August, has been named.

    Two riders, Ian Cassells and Jennifer Kuehnle, will make their senior championship debut, while the other four all have previous squad experience.

    Susie Berry with 11-year-old mare Clever Trick
    Owner: Sue Wilkinson and Anne Marling
    Breeder: Vincent Cousins
    Breeding: by Financial Reward

    Ian Cassells with 10-year-old gelding Woodendfarm Jack O D
    Owner:     Nuala Prendergast
    Breeders: Noel and Nuala Prendergast
    Breeding: by Jack of Diamonds out of a mare by Ardcroney Lad VII

    Sarah Ennis with 12-year-old gelding Grantstown Jackson
    Owners: Peter Cole and Susanna Franke
    Breeder: Caroline Widger
    Breeding: by Clover Brigade

    Jennifer Kuehnle with 15-year-old mare Polly Blue Eyes
    Owner: rider’s father Hans Kuehnle
    Breeder: Hayessen, Dagmar
    Breeding: by Concinales xx out of a mare by Strohmann

    Joseph Murphy with 12-year-old gelding Calmaro
    Owner: Richard and Tanya Ames, Claire and Charlie Mayne and Annette O’Callaghan
    Breeder: Hartmut Schack
    Breeding: by Carpalano out of a mare by Elsurimo xx

    Felicity Ward with 12-year-old gelding Regal Bounty
    Owner: James O’Callaghan
    Breeder: Miriam De Feu
    Breeding: by Orestus VDL out of a mare by Senang Hati

    Reserves for the Irish squad for European Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order:

    Susie Berry and Kilcandra Capitol or Monbeg By Design
    Ian Cassells and Master Point
    Jennifer Kuehnle and Sammy Davis Junior
    Austin O’Connor and Isazsa

    Horse Sport Ireland’s interim high performance director for senior eventing Dag Albert said: “I am delighted with the squad that are travelling to Le Pin au Haras.

    “I have selected a very capable squad with some experienced squad members travelling mixed in with new talent, which is very exciting, and I am looking forward to seeing them all perform out there. I believe we can get a great result in Le Pin au Haras.

    “I would like to give a huge thank you to our owners and sponsors, for their ongoing support to Team Ireland and giving us the opportunity to compete for medals at such a high level.

    “Also, I must give a special mention to the grooms and all of the people who work so hard in the background, we wouldn’t have a team without them.”

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits. 

    You may like...