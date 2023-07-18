



The Irish squad for the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, France, from 9–13 August, has been named.

Two riders, Ian Cassells and Jennifer Kuehnle, will make their senior championship debut, while the other four all have previous squad experience.

Susie Berry with 11-year-old mare Clever Trick

Owner: Sue Wilkinson and Anne Marling

Breeder: Vincent Cousins

Breeding: by Financial Reward

Ian Cassells with 10-year-old gelding Woodendfarm Jack O D

Owner: Nuala Prendergast

Breeders: Noel and Nuala Prendergast

Breeding: by Jack of Diamonds out of a mare by Ardcroney Lad VII

Sarah Ennis with 12-year-old gelding Grantstown Jackson

Owners: Peter Cole and Susanna Franke

Breeder: Caroline Widger

Breeding: by Clover Brigade

Jennifer Kuehnle with 15-year-old mare Polly Blue Eyes

Owner: rider’s father Hans Kuehnle

Breeder: Hayessen, Dagmar

Breeding: by Concinales xx out of a mare by Strohmann

Joseph Murphy with 12-year-old gelding Calmaro

Owner: Richard and Tanya Ames, Claire and Charlie Mayne and Annette O’Callaghan

Breeder: Hartmut Schack

Breeding: by Carpalano out of a mare by Elsurimo xx

Felicity Ward with 12-year-old gelding Regal Bounty

Owner: James O’Callaghan

Breeder: Miriam De Feu

Breeding: by Orestus VDL out of a mare by Senang Hati

Reserves for the Irish squad for European Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order:

Susie Berry and Kilcandra Capitol or Monbeg By Design

Ian Cassells and Master Point

Jennifer Kuehnle and Sammy Davis Junior

Austin O’Connor and Isazsa

Horse Sport Ireland’s interim high performance director for senior eventing Dag Albert said: “I am delighted with the squad that are travelling to Le Pin au Haras.

“I have selected a very capable squad with some experienced squad members travelling mixed in with new talent, which is very exciting, and I am looking forward to seeing them all perform out there. I believe we can get a great result in Le Pin au Haras.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to our owners and sponsors, for their ongoing support to Team Ireland and giving us the opportunity to compete for medals at such a high level.

“Also, I must give a special mention to the grooms and all of the people who work so hard in the background, we wouldn’t have a team without them.”

You might also be interested in:

Medal counts, stable names and quirks – what you need to know about the British squad for the Eventing Europeans Who will be representing their country in European Eventing Championship teams? World champions, Badminton stars and medallists on British squad for European Eventing Championships Your guide to European Eventing Championships tickets if you’re attending in person Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.