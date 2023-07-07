{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
World champions, Badminton stars and medallists on British squad for European Eventing Championships

    • The reigning world champion and this year’s Badminton winner are among those named in the British team for the European Eventing Championships at Haras du Pin, France, 9-13 August.

    Today (7 July) British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors have confirmed the six horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries.

    The selected combinations for the British team for the European Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order, are:

    Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo on the cross-country: Badminton Horse Trials results

    The 2023 Badminton winners, Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo.

    Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
    Owner: Michele Saul
    Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
    Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
    Groom: Sarah Charnley

    eventing world championships

    Laura Collett and London 52 at the eventing World Championships.

    Laura Collett with 14-year-old gelding London 52
    Owners: Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett and Laura
    Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
    Breeding: by Landos, out of mare by Quinar
    Groom: Tilly Hughes

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country: Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir

    Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir at Kentucky 2022.

    Yasmin Ingham with 12-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir
    Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn
    Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
    Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Livarot
    Groom: Alison Bell

    Burghley Horse Trials: Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift finish second

    Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift finish second at Burghley 2022.

    Tom Jackson with 12-year-old gelding Capels Hollow Drift
    Owners: Patricia Davenport, Millie Simmie and Sarah Webb
    Breeder: Jeanette Glynn (GBR)
    Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan, out of a mare by Lucky Gift
    Groom: Chloe Whitelam

    Burghley Horse Trials dressage: Kitty King and Vendredi Biats compete in the dressage at Burghley Horse Trials

    Kitty King and Vendredi Biats competing at Burghley 2022.

    Kitty King with 14-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats
    Owners: Diana Bown, the late Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker
    Breeder: Phillipe Briviois (FRA)
    Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelles
    Groom: Chloe Fry

    Kentucky Three-Day Event: Tom McEwen and JL Dublin

    Tom McEwen and JL Dublin take second at Kentucky 2023.

    Tom McEwen with 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin
    Owners: James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
    Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)
    Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano
    Groom: Adam Short

    The team of four and two individuals may not be confirmed until the declaration of starters.

    The reserve combinations, in alphabetical order, are:

    Ros Canter with 14-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel
    Owners: Kate James and Annie Makin
    Breeder: Pennie Wallce (GBR)
    Breeding: by Jumbo, out of a mare by Rock King

    David Doel with 12-year-old gelding Galileo Nieuwmoed
    Owner: Gillian Jonas
    Breeder: J. W. and A. P. Jurrius (NED)
    Breeding: by Carambole, out of a mare by Harcos

    Pippa Funnell with 10-year-old gelding MCS Maverick
    Owner: Sarah Ross
    Breeder: Mrs M Watson (GBR)
    Breeding: by Mill Law

    Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old gelding Rehy DJ
    Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn
    Breeder: Noel Russell (IRL)
    Breeding: by Tinarana’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Shot Hope

    Piggy March with 10-year-old gelding Brookfield Cavalier Cruise
    Owners: John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn
    Breeder: Martin Ryan (IRL)
    Breeding: by Cavalier Carnival, out of mare by Atlantic Cruise

    Piggy March with 11-year-old gelding Coolparks Sarco
    Owners: James and Jo Lambert
    Breeder: Michael Burke (IRL)
    Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan out of a mare by Clarion Hotel Coolcorran Cool Diamond

    Tom McEwen with 10-year-old mare Luna Mist
    Owner: Martin Belsham
    Breeding: by Alvescot Paper Moon, out of a mare by Wickstead Didger I Doo

    Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser
    Owners: Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Tom’s mother Alison McEwen
    Breeder: Kerstin Drevet (FRA)
    Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Papillon Rouge

    Gemma Stevens with 11-year-old gelding Flash Cooley
    Owner: Pru Dawes
    Breeder: Jim O’Neill (IRL)
    Breeding: by CSF Mr Kroon, out of a mare by OBOS Quality

    Oliver Townend with 16-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class
    Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
    Breeder: Noel Hicky (IRL)
    Breeding: by Courage II

    Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Swallow Springs
    Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
    Breeder: Maria Keating (IRL)
    Breeding: by Chillout, out of a mare by Cult Hero

    Bubby Upton with 13-year-old gelding Magic Roundabout
    Owners: Bubby’s mother Rachel and The Zebedee Syndicate
    Breeder: Sharon Stone (GBR)
    Breeding: by Samraan

