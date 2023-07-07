World champions, Badminton stars and medallists on British squad for European Eventing Championships





The reigning world champion and this year’s Badminton winner are among those named in the British team for the European Eventing Championships at Haras du Pin, France, 9-13 August.

Today (7 July) British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors have confirmed the six horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries.

The selected combinations for the British team for the European Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order, are:

Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo

Owner: Michele Saul

Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)

Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

Groom: Sarah Charnley

Laura Collett with 14-year-old gelding London 52

Owners: Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett and Laura

Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)

Breeding: by Landos, out of mare by Quinar

Groom: Tilly Hughes

Yasmin Ingham with 12-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir

Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn

Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)

Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Livarot

Groom: Alison Bell

Tom Jackson with 12-year-old gelding Capels Hollow Drift

Owners: Patricia Davenport, Millie Simmie and Sarah Webb

Breeder: Jeanette Glynn (GBR)

Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan, out of a mare by Lucky Gift

Groom: Chloe Whitelam

Kitty King with 14-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats

Owners: Diana Bown, the late Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker

Breeder: Phillipe Briviois (FRA)

Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelles

Groom: Chloe Fry

Tom McEwen with 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin

Owners: James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston

Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)

Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

Groom: Adam Short

The team of four and two individuals may not be confirmed until the declaration of starters.

The reserve combinations, in alphabetical order, are:

Ros Canter with 14-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel

Owners: Kate James and Annie Makin

Breeder: Pennie Wallce (GBR)

Breeding: by Jumbo, out of a mare by Rock King

David Doel with 12-year-old gelding Galileo Nieuwmoed

Owner: Gillian Jonas

Breeder: J. W. and A. P. Jurrius (NED)

Breeding: by Carambole, out of a mare by Harcos

Pippa Funnell with 10-year-old gelding MCS Maverick

Owner: Sarah Ross

Breeder: Mrs M Watson (GBR)

Breeding: by Mill Law

Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old gelding Rehy DJ

Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn

Breeder: Noel Russell (IRL)

Breeding: by Tinarana’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Shot Hope

Piggy March with 10-year-old gelding Brookfield Cavalier Cruise

Owners: John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn

Breeder: Martin Ryan (IRL)

Breeding: by Cavalier Carnival, out of mare by Atlantic Cruise

Piggy March with 11-year-old gelding Coolparks Sarco

Owners: James and Jo Lambert

Breeder: Michael Burke (IRL)

Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan out of a mare by Clarion Hotel Coolcorran Cool Diamond

Tom McEwen with 10-year-old mare Luna Mist

Owner: Martin Belsham

Breeding: by Alvescot Paper Moon, out of a mare by Wickstead Didger I Doo

Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser

Owners: Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Tom’s mother Alison McEwen

Breeder: Kerstin Drevet (FRA)

Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Papillon Rouge

Gemma Stevens with 11-year-old gelding Flash Cooley

Owner: Pru Dawes

Breeder: Jim O’Neill (IRL)

Breeding: by CSF Mr Kroon, out of a mare by OBOS Quality

Oliver Townend with 16-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class

Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan

Breeder: Noel Hicky (IRL)

Breeding: by Courage II

Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Swallow Springs

Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon

Breeder: Maria Keating (IRL)

Breeding: by Chillout, out of a mare by Cult Hero

Bubby Upton with 13-year-old gelding Magic Roundabout

Owners: Bubby’s mother Rachel and The Zebedee Syndicate

Breeder: Sharon Stone (GBR)

Breeding: by Samraan

