World champions, Badminton stars and medallists on British squad for European Eventing Championships

The reigning world champion and this year’s Badminton winner are among those named in the British team for the European Eventing Championships at Haras du Pin, France, 9-13 August.
Today (7 July) British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors have confirmed the six horse and rider combinations that will form the list of definite entries.
The selected combinations for the British team for the European Eventing Championships, in alphabetical order, are:
Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
Owner: Michele Saul
Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
Groom: Sarah Charnley
Laura Collett with 14-year-old gelding London 52
Owners: Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett and Laura
Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
Breeding: by Landos, out of mare by Quinar
Groom: Tilly Hughes
Yasmin Ingham with 12-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir
Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn
Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Livarot
Groom: Alison Bell
Tom Jackson with 12-year-old gelding Capels Hollow Drift
Owners: Patricia Davenport, Millie Simmie and Sarah Webb
Breeder: Jeanette Glynn (GBR)
Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan, out of a mare by Lucky Gift
Groom: Chloe Whitelam
Kitty King with 14-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats
Owners: Diana Bown, the late Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker
Breeder: Phillipe Briviois (FRA)
Breeding: by Winningmood, out of a mare by Camelia De Ruelles
Groom: Chloe Fry
Tom McEwen with 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin
Owners: James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)
Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano
Groom: Adam Short
The team of four and two individuals may not be confirmed until the declaration of starters.
The reserve combinations, in alphabetical order, are:
Ros Canter with 14-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel
Owners: Kate James and Annie Makin
Breeder: Pennie Wallce (GBR)
Breeding: by Jumbo, out of a mare by Rock King
David Doel with 12-year-old gelding Galileo Nieuwmoed
Owner: Gillian Jonas
Breeder: J. W. and A. P. Jurrius (NED)
Breeding: by Carambole, out of a mare by Harcos
Pippa Funnell with 10-year-old gelding MCS Maverick
Owner: Sarah Ross
Breeder: Mrs M Watson (GBR)
Breeding: by Mill Law
Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old gelding Rehy DJ
Owners: The Sue Davies Fund and Janette Chinn
Breeder: Noel Russell (IRL)
Breeding: by Tinarana’s Inspector, out of a mare by Big Shot Hope
Piggy March with 10-year-old gelding Brookfield Cavalier Cruise
Owners: John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn
Breeder: Martin Ryan (IRL)
Breeding: by Cavalier Carnival, out of mare by Atlantic Cruise
Piggy March with 11-year-old gelding Coolparks Sarco
Owners: James and Jo Lambert
Breeder: Michael Burke (IRL)
Breeding: by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan out of a mare by Clarion Hotel Coolcorran Cool Diamond
Tom McEwen with 10-year-old mare Luna Mist
Owner: Martin Belsham
Breeding: by Alvescot Paper Moon, out of a mare by Wickstead Didger I Doo
Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser
Owners: Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Coppell and Tom’s mother Alison McEwen
Breeder: Kerstin Drevet (FRA)
Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Papillon Rouge
Gemma Stevens with 11-year-old gelding Flash Cooley
Owner: Pru Dawes
Breeder: Jim O’Neill (IRL)
Breeding: by CSF Mr Kroon, out of a mare by OBOS Quality
Oliver Townend with 16-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class
Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
Breeder: Noel Hicky (IRL)
Breeding: by Courage II
Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Swallow Springs
Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
Breeder: Maria Keating (IRL)
Breeding: by Chillout, out of a mare by Cult Hero
Bubby Upton with 13-year-old gelding Magic Roundabout
Owners: Bubby’s mother Rachel and The Zebedee Syndicate
Breeder: Sharon Stone (GBR)
Breeding: by Samraan
