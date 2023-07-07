European Eventing Championships tickets 2023: your full guide to attending in person

The 2023 FEI European Eventing Championships will take place at Haras Du Pin, France (10–13 August). If you would like to attend in person – and there are still tickets available for each day of the event – here is everything you need to know about the European Eventing Championships tickets.
You may also find our guide on where to stay near Haras Du Pin helpful.
European Eventing Championships tickets
Wednesday 9 August
What? First horse inspection
When? from 2pm
Ticket price: €9
Thursday 10 August
What? Dressage day one
When? from 10am
Ticket price: €13
Friday 11 August
What? Dressage day two
When? from 10am
Ticket price: €13
Saturday 12 August
What? Cross-country day
When: from 11am
Ticket price: €20
Sunday 13 August
What? Showjumping day and medal ceremony
When? from 11am
Ticket price: €20
European Eventing Championships tickets: families
Family tickets are available for cross-country day on Saturday and showjumping on Sunday. Both cost €65 and admit two adults and three children.
Parking for the European Eventing Championships
Car parking tickets are mandatory for anybody driving into the event.
Standard parking tickets cost €10, while privilege parking, which is located closest to the action are priced at €25.
European Eventing Championships ticket discounts
Those who are licensed members of the FFE (Fédération Française d’Équitation) have access to discounted tickets throughout the event.
Wednesday 9 August
What? First horse inspection
When? from 2pm
Ticket price: €7
Thursday 10 August
What? Dressage day one
When? from 10am
Ticket price: €11
Friday 11 August
What? Dressage day two
When? from 10am
Ticket price: €11
Saturday 12 August
What? Cross-country day
When: from 11am
Ticket price: €18
Sunday 13 August
What? Showjumping day and medal ceremony
When? from 11am
Ticket price: €18
