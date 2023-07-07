European Eventing Championships tickets 2023: your full guide to attending in person





The 2023 FEI European Eventing Championships will take place at Haras Du Pin, France (10–13 August). If you would like to attend in person – and there are still tickets available for each day of the event – here is everything you need to know about the European Eventing Championships tickets.

You may also find our guide on where to stay near Haras Du Pin helpful.

European Eventing Championships tickets

Buy your tickets now

Wednesday 9 August

What? First horse inspection

When? from 2pm

Ticket price: €9

Thursday 10 August

What? Dressage day one

When? from 10am

Ticket price: €13

Friday 11 August

What? Dressage day two

When? from 10am

Ticket price: €13

Saturday 12 August

What? Cross-country day

When: from 11am

Ticket price: €20

Sunday 13 August

What? Showjumping day and medal ceremony

When? from 11am

Ticket price: €20

Buy your tickets now

European Eventing Championships tickets: families

Family tickets are available for cross-country day on Saturday and showjumping on Sunday. Both cost €65 and admit two adults and three children.

Parking for the European Eventing Championships

Car parking tickets are mandatory for anybody driving into the event.

Standard parking tickets cost €10, while privilege parking, which is located closest to the action are priced at €25.

European Eventing Championships ticket discounts

Those who are licensed members of the FFE (Fédération Française d’Équitation) have access to discounted tickets throughout the event.

Wednesday 9 August

What? First horse inspection

When? from 2pm

Ticket price: €7

Thursday 10 August

What? Dressage day one

When? from 10am

Ticket price: €11

Friday 11 August

What? Dressage day two

When? from 10am

Ticket price: €11

Saturday 12 August

What? Cross-country day

When: from 11am

Ticket price: €18

Sunday 13 August

What? Showjumping day and medal ceremony

When? from 11am

Ticket price: €18

Buy your tickets now

You may also enjoy reading…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.