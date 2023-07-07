Who will be representing their country in European Eventing Championship teams?

Eventing fans are poised waiting to hear who will be selected for the European Eventing Championships teams, as well as which riders will be competing as individuals in Haras Du Pin, France on 10-13 August.
This page will be kept updated with the latest team and individual rider news as it is released in the run-up to the championships.
Latest European Eventing Championships teams news
Great Britain
The nominated British entries for the eventing European Championships are (in alphabetical order):
Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
Ros Canter with 14-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel
Laura Collett with 14-year-old gelding London 52
David Doel with 12-year-old gelding Galileo Nieuwmoed
Pippa Funnell with 10-year-old gelding MCS Maverick
Yasmin Ingham with 12-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir
Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old gelding Rehy DJ
Tom Jackson with 12-year-old gelding Capels Hollow Drift
Kitty King with 14-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats
Piggy March with 10-year-old gelding Brookfield Cavalier Cruise
Piggy March with 11-year-old gelding Coolparks Sarco
Tom McEwen with 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin
Tom McEwen with 10-year-old mare Luna Mist
Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser
Gemma Stevens with 11-year-old gelding Flash Cooley
Oliver Townend with 16-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class
Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Swallow Springs
Bubby Upton with 13-year-old gelding Magic Roundabout
The selected squad of six combinations – a team of four and two individuals – will be announced in July.
Germany
The nominated German entries for the eventing European Championships are as follows:
Block One
Sandra Auffarth with 14-year-old gelding Viamant du Matz
Malin Hansen-Hotopp with 11-year-old gelding Carlitos Quidditch K
Michael Jung with 15-year-old fischerChipmunk FRH
Michael Jung with 10-year-old gelding Kilcandra Ocean Power
Jérôme Robiné with 13-year-old gelding Black Ice
Christoph Wahler with 14-year-old gelding Carjatan S
Block Two
Nicolai Aldinger with 13-year-old gelding Timmo
Calvin Böckmann with 12-year-old gelding The Phantom of the Opera
Emma Brussau with 14-year-old mare Dark Desire GS
Libussa Lübbeke with 13-year-old mare Caramia
Block Three
Arne Bergendahl with 16-year-old gelding Checkovich
Calvin Böckmann with 13-year-old mare Altair De La Cense
Libussa Lübbeke with 12-year-old mare Darcy F
Elena Otto-Erley with 14-year-old gelding Finest Fellow
Anna Siemer with nine-year-old mare Lillybelle EA OLD
Switzerland
The nominated Swiss entries for the European Eventing Championships are:
Robin Godel with 15-year-old gelding Grandeur De Lully CH
Mélody Johner with 16-year-old gelding Toubleu de Rueire
Mélody Johner with 12-year-old gelding GB Keep Cool du Perchet
Nadja Minder with 16-year-old gelding Toblerone
Nadja Minder with 14-year-old gelding Victoryhope Treille
Felix Vogg with 12-year-old mare Cartania
Felix Vogg with 15-year-old gelding Colero
- More European Eventing Championship team news will be added to this page as it becomes available.
