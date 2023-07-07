Who will be representing their country in European Eventing Championship teams?

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Eventing fans are poised waiting to hear who will be selected for the European Eventing Championships teams, as well as which riders will be competing as individuals in Haras Du Pin, France on 10-13 August.

    This page will be kept updated with the latest team and individual rider news as it is released in the run-up to the championships.

    Latest European Eventing Championships teams news

    Great Britain

    The nominated British entries for the eventing European Championships are (in alphabetical order):

    Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
    Ros Canter with 14-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel
    Laura Collett with 14-year-old gelding London 52
    David Doel with 12-year-old gelding Galileo Nieuwmoed
    Pippa Funnell with 10-year-old gelding MCS Maverick
    Yasmin Ingham with 12-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir
    Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old gelding Rehy DJ
    Tom Jackson with 12-year-old gelding Capels Hollow Drift
    Kitty King with 14-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats
    Piggy March with 10-year-old gelding Brookfield Cavalier Cruise
    Piggy March with 11-year-old gelding Coolparks Sarco
    Tom McEwen with 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin
    Tom McEwen with 10-year-old mare Luna Mist
    Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser
    Gemma Stevens with 11-year-old gelding Flash Cooley
    Oliver Townend with 16-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class
    Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Swallow Springs
    Bubby Upton with 13-year-old gelding Magic Roundabout

    The selected squad of six combinations – a team of four and two individuals – will be announced in July.

    Germany

    The nominated German entries for the eventing European Championships are as follows:

    Block One

    Sandra Auffarth with 14-year-old gelding Viamant du Matz
    Malin Hansen-Hotopp with 11-year-old gelding Carlitos Quidditch K
    Michael Jung with 15-year-old fischerChipmunk FRH
    Michael Jung with 10-year-old gelding Kilcandra Ocean Power
    Jérôme Robiné with 13-year-old gelding Black Ice
    Christoph Wahler with 14-year-old gelding Carjatan S

    Block Two

    Nicolai Aldinger with 13-year-old gelding Timmo
    Calvin Böckmann with 12-year-old gelding The Phantom of the Opera
    Emma Brussau with 14-year-old mare Dark Desire GS
    Libussa Lübbeke with 13-year-old mare Caramia

    Block Three

    Arne Bergendahl with 16-year-old gelding Checkovich
    Calvin Böckmann with 13-year-old mare Altair De La Cense
    Libussa Lübbeke with 12-year-old mare Darcy F
    Elena Otto-Erley with 14-year-old gelding Finest Fellow
    Anna Siemer with nine-year-old mare Lillybelle EA OLD

    Switzerland

    The nominated Swiss entries for the European Eventing Championships are:

    Robin Godel with 15-year-old gelding Grandeur De Lully CH
    Mélody Johner with 16-year-old gelding Toubleu de Rueire
    Mélody Johner with 12-year-old gelding GB Keep Cool du Perchet
    Nadja Minder with 16-year-old gelding Toblerone
    Nadja Minder with 14-year-old gelding Victoryhope Treille
    Felix Vogg with 12-year-old mare Cartania
    Felix Vogg with 15-year-old gelding Colero

    • More European Eventing Championship team news will be added to this page as it becomes available.

