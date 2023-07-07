Who will be representing their country in European Eventing Championship teams?





Eventing fans are poised waiting to hear who will be selected for the European Eventing Championships teams, as well as which riders will be competing as individuals in Haras Du Pin, France on 10-13 August.

This page will be kept updated with the latest team and individual rider news as it is released in the run-up to the championships.

Latest European Eventing Championships teams news

Great Britain

The nominated British entries for the eventing European Championships are (in alphabetical order):

Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo

Ros Canter with 14-year-old mare Pencos Crown Jewel

Laura Collett with 14-year-old gelding London 52

David Doel with 12-year-old gelding Galileo Nieuwmoed

Pippa Funnell with 10-year-old gelding MCS Maverick

Yasmin Ingham with 12-year-old gelding Banzai Du Loir

Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old gelding Rehy DJ

Tom Jackson with 12-year-old gelding Capels Hollow Drift

Kitty King with 14-year-old gelding Vendredi Biats

Piggy March with 10-year-old gelding Brookfield Cavalier Cruise

Piggy March with 11-year-old gelding Coolparks Sarco

Tom McEwen with 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin

Tom McEwen with 10-year-old mare Luna Mist

Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Toledo De Kerser

Gemma Stevens with 11-year-old gelding Flash Cooley

Oliver Townend with 16-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class

Oliver Townend with 15-year-old gelding Swallow Springs

Bubby Upton with 13-year-old gelding Magic Roundabout

The selected squad of six combinations – a team of four and two individuals – will be announced in July.

Germany

The nominated German entries for the eventing European Championships are as follows:

Block One

Sandra Auffarth with 14-year-old gelding Viamant du Matz

Malin Hansen-Hotopp with 11-year-old gelding Carlitos Quidditch K

Michael Jung with 15-year-old fischerChipmunk FRH

Michael Jung with 10-year-old gelding Kilcandra Ocean Power

Jérôme Robiné with 13-year-old gelding Black Ice

Christoph Wahler with 14-year-old gelding Carjatan S

Block Two

Nicolai Aldinger with 13-year-old gelding Timmo

Calvin Böckmann with 12-year-old gelding The Phantom of the Opera

Emma Brussau with 14-year-old mare Dark Desire GS

Libussa Lübbeke with 13-year-old mare Caramia

Block Three

Arne Bergendahl with 16-year-old gelding Checkovich

Calvin Böckmann with 13-year-old mare Altair De La Cense

Libussa Lübbeke with 12-year-old mare Darcy F

Elena Otto-Erley with 14-year-old gelding Finest Fellow

Anna Siemer with nine-year-old mare Lillybelle EA OLD

Switzerland

The nominated Swiss entries for the European Eventing Championships are:

Robin Godel with 15-year-old gelding Grandeur De Lully CH

Mélody Johner with 16-year-old gelding Toubleu de Rueire

Mélody Johner with 12-year-old gelding GB Keep Cool du Perchet

Nadja Minder with 16-year-old gelding Toblerone

Nadja Minder with 14-year-old gelding Victoryhope Treille

Felix Vogg with 12-year-old mare Cartania

Felix Vogg with 15-year-old gelding Colero

More European Eventing Championship team news will be added to this page as it becomes available.

