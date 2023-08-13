Medals, a tack drama and fall reflections: top stories from the last day of the Europeans





The Eventing European Championships showjumping today (13 August) ended in triumph for Great Britain – team gold, plus individual gold for Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo) and individual silver for Kitty King (Vendredi Biats). What a week!

Check out these seven stories, which will bring you up to date on all the action…

The morning started with one top-20 contender withdrawing before the final trot-up…

And Michael Jung shared his feelings after elimination for a fall yesterday.

Then individual rider Tom Jackson got the Eventing European Championships showjumping action started for Britain.

The afternoon came to a golden climax when Ros Canter secured her second individual championship title.

Kitty King wasn’t pleased with her performance – but it was good enough for a silver.

The individual bronze went to a rider with a special connection to the venue, Haras du Pin.

And finally, we spoke to a rider who completed the European Championships, despite a tack malfunction on the cross-country.

We hope you have enjoyed our coverage of this week’s European Championships, brought to you by Horse & Hound’s team of reporters at home and in France. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more. Our full magazine report of the European Championships is published this Thursday (17 August issue).

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.