Top 20 contender ruled out before the European Eventing Championships final trot-up





One horse has been ruled out of the competition before the European Eventing Championships final trot-up.

Belgium’s Karin Donckers withdrew the 18-year-old Fletcha Van’t Verahof before the final trot-up, meaning they will not take any further part in the competition.

Karin was eighth after the dressage on 26.5 and then jumped clear across country yesterday, picking up 21.2 time-faults, which moved them down to 17th place.

As Karin was a counting score for the Belgian team, this now means they will need to count Lara De Liedekerke-Meier’s drop score of 69.5, but this will not affect their current team standing of sixth place. Belgium should secure their Paris Olympic qualification this afternoon, assuming their three remaining riders complete the competition, as should the Netherlands.

European Eventing Championships final trot-up: 37 horses presented

All remaining 37 competitors were accepted at the European Eventing Championships final trot-up, including the British squad.

The showjumping gets underway at midday (11am UK time), with the medals and top placings being decided shortly before 3pm (2pm UK time).

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo lead the way on 21.3 and are 9.5 penalties ahead of second-placed Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, while Germany’s Sandra Auffarth is in third on 34.6 with Viamant Du Matz.

The British team currently hold gold medal position on 98.7, with Germany in silver on 126 and France in bronze on 126.2.

