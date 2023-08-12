Falls, course changes and one in the time: your must-reads from Europeans cross-country





The European Eventing Championships cross-country day was dramatic, with leaderboard changes aplenty and only one pair making the optimum time.

Catch up on all the action below, with your must-read stories from today…

The day started with changes to the timetable and some fences being removed from the cross-country course.

Once the action got going, Kitty King put in a great pathfinding round for Britain.

But second team member Yasmin Ingham had a run-out with Banzai Du Loir…

… and British individual Tom McEwen was eliminated late on course.

Britain’s second individual Tom Jackson also lost his chance of an individual medal.

Then Britain’s third team member Laura Collett had to have her score reviewed after a possible flag penalty.

But the European Eventing Championships cross-country day finished with Ros Canter storming home on Lordships Graffalo, the only rider inside the time.

And in the final analysis, Kitty pulled up into an overnight medal position too.

