‘A special place’ – rider returns to scene of her greatest triumph and secures another honour





This week, Sandra Auffarth returned to the scene where she won individual world gold in 2014 – and she came home with two more medals following a fault-free performance in today’s European Eventing Championships showjumping. The German rider piloted Opgun Louvo to team and individual gold at the 2014 World Championships, when the dressage and cross-country took place at Haras du Pin – venue for this week’s Europeans – and the showjumping in the stadium in nearby Caen.

“It was a special place for me to be here in front of the castle,” she said after her showjumping today.

At this week’s Europeans, Sandra rode another chestnut, Nikolaus Prinz von Croy’s Viamant Du Matz, to his first individual medal, a bronze, as well as leading Germany to team silver.

Sandra had to showjump clear today to secure Germany’s team silver – had she had a fence down, her nation would have dropped behind France and taken bronze instead.

“My horse was amazing today. I was quite nervous in the warm-up, but I had a feeling he really wanted to give his best. I’m already a little bit longer in the business so I know that pressure and a good thing is that I’m quite relaxed with the showjumping so that helps for sure,” said Sandra, who has done a lot of pure showjumping and rode in the Hickstead Derby this year.

The pressure was on Germany today in the European Eventing Championships showjumping after their individual dressage leader, Michael Jung, had a fall across country yesterday. Christoph Wahler, who jumped clear with Carjatan S to finish fourth individually, and Malin Hansen-Hotopp – a senior team debutante who had the first part of the double at nine down and 1.2 time-faults on Carlitos Quidditch J – joined Sandra in providing the counting scores towards the silver medal.

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the action at the Europeans in Haras du Pin. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.