‘So disappointing’: individual favourite reflects on European Championships elimination





Michael Jung has shared his thoughts following his elimination on the European Eventing Championships cross-country yesterday.

The German three-times European champion was going well over Pierre le Goupil’s track until fence 24, the hedge before the final water, where FischerChipmunk FRH seemed to crumple on landing.

“The course was tough, the ground was deep. Nevertheless Chip gave me a great feeling,” said Michael, reporting that Chipmunk was feeling fresh and never for one moment felt tired.

“At the last water he just misunderstood the landing. He landed on his knees and both of us had no chance. To be honest it’s so disappointing that we always have things like this at the championships and I feel really sorry for my team.

“But most important we are both fine and that was just a shocking moment. Thanks to everyone for the support and lovely words.”

Michael Jung and Chipmunk are widely acknowledged as one of the best eventing combinations in the world, but they haven’t won an individual medal since silver at the 2019 European Eventing Championships. At the Tokyo Olympics their bid was thwarted by breaking a frangible fence across country and then last year they had two showjumps down at the World Championships.

Irish riders share updates

Two Irish riders have also given updates following yesterday’s action.

Team rider Felicity Ward, who had a horse fall at fence 19, reported that Regal Bounty is “ok and happy in his stable”.

Individual competitor Jennifer Kuehnle, a championship debutante, withdrew Polly Blue Eyes before the cross-country.

She said: “After Polly’s super effort in the dressage, I made a strong decision to withdraw from the cross-country. With the tough ground conditions, and the big bold cross-country, I made the decision for the welfare of my horse. She owes me absolutely nothing.”

The Irish team currently hold fourth place ahead of the final showjumping, with Sarah Ennis fifth on Grantstown Jackson after a brilliant pathfinding cross-country performance, Susie Berry 13th on Clever Trick and Joseph Murphy 18th on Calmaro.

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the action at the Europeans in Haras du Pin. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.