New rider for top five-star event horse: ‘I really clicked with her’





British young rider team gold medallist Millie Juleff is the new rider of Pencos Crown Jewel, the five-star mare previously competed by Ros Canter.

The 15-year-old mare was advertised for sale before Christmas.

“I saw her ad, I messaged Dad and we went to try her two days later,” Millie told H&H. “It was a six-hour drive but we didn’t want to wait, we thought we’d better crack on as quite a few people would be interested.

“She is not the flashiest looking or moving horse, but she obviously gets amazing scores and I really clicked with her. She’s sweet and I found her easy.

“We thought getting a horse like her would be really beneficial to take me up the grades as she knows what she is doing and has been produced so well by Ros, rather than getting a horse who perhaps could do it in the future or a flashier one who is trickier.”

Millie, who is based at Tim Cheffings’ Devon yard, is a tier 1 rider on The Howden Way Talent Pathway programme and had training for this at Hothorpe, Leics, last weekend, so “Jasmine” was delivered there on Saturday.

“I have only schooled her twice so far, but she’s really kind and it’s just getting to know her now,” said Millie. “We are going training with Caroline Moore on Thursday.”

The pair are likely to start their season at Poplar Park (2–3 March) or Oasby (7–10 March).

Pencos Crown Jewel is by Jumbo, out of the Rock King mare Cornish Queen. She was bred by Pennie Wallace and owned by Kate Makin and Annie James and will now run in the ownership of Millie’s father Darren.

With Ros Canter, Pencos Crown Jewel finished fourth in the one-off five-star at Bicton Horse Trials in 2021, 11th at Burghley Horse Trials in 2022 and ninth at Badminton Horse Trials in 2023. Her four-star placings include second at Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L in 2022. She was long-listed for the European Championships last year, for which her half-brother Lordships Graffalo got the call-up as Ros’s ride and went on to take double gold.

Millie, 21, was a young rider European team gold medallist at Hartpury in 2022 on All We Need, who was put down last March because he had incurable cancer. She has won three times at CCI3*-S on All We Need and Viktor Krum.

You might also be interested in:

He eats the tack, licks cars and loves a cuddle – meet Ros Canter’s Badminton winner and European champion Lordships Graffalo ‘It was horrendous’: top eventer recovers from serious injury to become broodmare Natural talent, the banana emoji and a good roll: meet eventing world champion Banzai Du Loir Up-and-coming event rider Yasmin Ingham explains how she got the ride on 2020 eight-and-nine-year-old British champion Banzai Du Loir British Eventing CEO Rosie Williams: ‘Running a sport’s governing body is as challenging as competing at five-star’

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.