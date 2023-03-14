



Millie Juleff has paid tribute to All We Need, the horse who took her from BE100 to a young rider team gold medal and a double clear at the pair’s first four-star. “Monti” was put down on Monday (13 March) aged 12, because he had incurable cancer.

The 20-year-old British rider said: “Monti, you have given me your all from day one and I have loved you endlessly and always will. Never a day went by where you didn’t make me smile or laugh or feel filled with love by just the presence of you. The feeling you gave me was like no other, you made me feel like I was truly flying. The most talented horse I will ever sit on.”

All We Need, by Almoretto, was produced up to intermediate level by Nicola Wilson. He won nine times at national level from BE100 to intermediate with Nicola and scored two top-10 finishes at one-star (now two-star) level.

Millie took over the ride during the 2019 season, when All We Need was bought for her to do under-18s on.

“You felt like home. From the day I sat on you I knew you were the one and oh how I was right,” said Millie.

The pair caught the eye when they were second in the youth CCI2*-L at Bishop Burton in 2021 and went on to score five top-five placings at three-star level, including winning the youth performance section at Cornbury last year and finishing sixth at the young rider Europeans at Hartpury, contributing to Britain’s team gold medal. They also won four times nationally during their time together.

Millie and All We Need finished last season by stepping up to four-star and put in a double jumping clear at Little Downham CCI4*-S, finishing fifth in their section.

Their achievements in 2022 were all the more remarkable because Millie broke her leg and ankle in a fall in March.

“We proved many people wrong at how far we could go and I am so sad that we won’t be flying around Badminton together because I knew we could have achieved that dream too,” said Millie, adding All We Need will never be forgotten.

“I will forever miss your cheekiness, your head bopping, your muzzle twitching, you charging off when leading you and me just letting you do it because I would let you get away with anything. There will never be a horse like you and I will forever thank my lucky stars that we met,” she said.

“We tried our hardest to make you okay Monti, but it was your time to go. You will be at peace now and I hope you’re galloping and jumping as high as you possibly can up there.”

