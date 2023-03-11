Bumper £45,000 prize fund up for grabs in eventing challenge





The Northumberland Challenge is returning for 2023 with a bumper prize fund of £45,000 up for grabs.

The accumulator challenge will run across British Eventing fixtures Belsay International (31 May-4 June), Alnwick Ford International (23-25 June) and Burgham International (27-31 July). Organisers said that following the success of last year’s series, it was returning, and this year will take place across the CCI3*-S classes, as well as the CCI2*-S.

A potential prize of £20,000 is available in the CCI2*-S. Horse and rider combinations who achieve a top-three placing in the CCI2*-S at all three events will win a £2,000 bonus. If a combination wins two of the three events, a further £6,000 bonus will be awarded. And a further £7,000 is on offer for any combination that wins all three events.

In the CCI3*-S, a potential prize fund of £25,000 is available. Combinations who achieve a top-three placing in the CCI3*-S at all three events will win a £3,000 bonus. Those who win two of the three events will win a further £7,000 – and any combination that wins all three events will be awarded a £15,000 bonus.

The challenge was put together by Belsay event director Laura de Wesselow and Alnwick and Burgham director Craig Anderson, with the help of sponsors AW Jenkinson Forest Products, Encon, NIS Construction Ltd, and McClarron Sports Ltd.

“We are hugely grateful to our sponsors for enabling us to offer this fantastic accumulator prize fund,” said Laura.

“We are always trying to improve our offer for both professional and amateur competitors and their owners, and the opportunity to win some decent money is an important part of that.”

Craig added: “The Northumbrian trio of Burgham, Alnwick Ford and Belsay are the premier international horse trials in this part of the country and as event organisers, we are working together and with our sponsors to attract top riders to our fantastic venues.

“We are also extremely grateful to McClarrons Sport for creating this deal, and hope that other organisers are inspired to create similar bonus pots.”

Oliver Townend won the first leg of the Northumberland Challenge in 2022.

“I have always loved eventing in the North and have been lucky enough to enjoy considerable success at all three of the Northumberland Challenge venues. They are special places, and more people should make the effort to go to them, both as competitors and spectators. I’ll be back this year for a crack at this great series,” he said.

