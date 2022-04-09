Eventers given chance to win £22,000 in new challenge





A £22,000 prize fund is up for grabs in a new British Eventing (BE) challenge, encouraging riders to “make the journey north”.

BE venues in Northumberland have teamed up to launch the accumulator prize fund, the Northumberland CCI2* Challenge. The series will run across Belsay International (2-5 June), Alnwick Ford International (24-26 June), and Burgham International (29-31 July).

A horse and rider combination has the opportunity to win a maximum of £22,000 – if they win all the CCI2*-S at all three venues. There is a £3,000 prize for any combination placed in the top three in all three classes, an extra £7,000 for winning two of the three and an extra £12,000 for winning them all.

The prize fund has been put together by event organisers Laura de Wesselow of Belsay, Craig Anderson of Alnwick Ford and Burgham, and Richard Jenkinson of A W Jenkinson Forest Products, with help from creative insurance broker McClarrons Sport Ltd.

“Eventing is an expensive sport and with diesel prices as high as they are currently, we wanted to create something that would really encourage competitors to make the journey north to our fabulous venues in Northumberland,” said Ms de Wesselow.

“We approached A.W. Jenkinson to come in as the sponsor as they are already involved at both Belsay and Burgham, where they generously provide bedding for our residential stabling.”

Mr Anderson added that the team believes the challenge will be a “great spur” for owners, as well as riders.

“It is a great series for professionals, up and coming young horses and more established CCI2* campaigners ridden by amateurs,” he said.

BE chief executive Helen West said the organisation is hugely grateful to A.W Jenkinson for its support of the initiative.

“It is just the sort of collaboration we need to encourage as it benefits so many stakeholders in the sport,” she said.

Entries for Belsay International, which includes the British national pony championships, the junior CCI2*-L, and the new intermediate masters class, open on 26 April. Alnwick Ford entries, including the CCI3*-S alongside national classes, open on 16 May. Burgham hosts a CCI3*-S and CCI4*-S among its classes and entries open on 20 June.

Should more than one combination be placed in the top three in all three classes, they will split the £3,000 between them, and if the same horse and rider wins two and is not on the podium at the third, they will take £7,000.

