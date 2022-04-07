‘I spoke to five surgeons before I found one willing to operate’: event rider returns from major injury to win





In the past two years, Indie Vaughan-Jones, who won a BE105 section at Great Witchingham (25-26 March), has undergone knee ligament reconstruction and dislocated and shattered her elbow. The latter injury happened in a fall last September and required major surgery. The outcome, she was warned, could have been life-changing.

“The head of my radius had broken into little pieces and I’d also severed the main ligament in my arm,” explained Indie. “It took speaking to five surgeons before I found one who was willing to operate.”

But the 24-year-old not only defied the doctors who said she would be out of action for at least a year and would likely only reclaim 50–75% of her range of motion, but returned to the saddle three months post-surgery to begin her preparation for the new eventing season.

“At the time of my injury, I held my point-to-point licence, which meant I was able to gain quick access to physiotherapy at Peter O’Sullevan House thanks to the Injured Jockeys Fund,” explained Indie Vaughan-Jones, who produces young horses, teaches, takes in racehorses for pre-training and – until last year – rode the odd pointer from her family’s yard in Wells, north Norfolk.

Her winning partner at Great Witchingham was the seven-year-old All Over At Midnight, bought from Goresbridge sales three years ago.

“He’s super-talented and I’d love to be able to keep him and take him up the grades,” she added.

Read more from Great Witchingham in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (out 7 April).

You might also be interested in:

5 events to follow this week: Britain goes for glory in the World Cup Finals, the Grand National and more Top British rider stood down from competition after being knocked out ‘A freak of nature, a tough little dude’: 15.2hh dun who cost £750 and jumped round Burghley twice put down New Zealand eventer sells up and moves to Britain for three years ‘to give it a go’ – plus a tilt at Badminton

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.