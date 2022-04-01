Top British rider stood down from competition after being knocked out





William Fox-Pitt has been stood down from competition after he was knocked out in a fall at Cirencester Park Horse Trials last Saturday (26 March).

The accident happened while William was riding Cayiano in a novice class. He was taken to hospital and given a thorough check and scans, which were all clear.

The rider added that the team at Cirencester and medical personnel were particularly concerned because of his history – William suffered a serious brain injury in a fall in the autumn of 2015.

“All the alarm bells sounded because of my CV so they took no risks, but I went home that night and have not had anything abnormal – no change to my memory, mood or sleep,” he told H&H. “I had a stiff neck for a few days, but now I wouldn’t even know I’d had a fall.

With William Fox-Pitt stood down, Harry Meade offered to ride William’s Badminton Horse Trials entries, Little Fire and Oratorio II, at Cirencester and gave both a steady run in the open intermediate on Monday, with William there to watch.

Little Fire scored 30.2 in the dressage, had one showjump down and went clear across country with 24 time-faults. Oratorio recorded a first-phase mark of 27.7, had eight faults in the showjumping and matched his stable-mate’s cross-country performance.

Harry will also ride both horses in the CCI4*-S at Thoresby this weekend, again under William’s supervision.

“Hopefully they will be ready for Badminton, but I’d like to jump round a decent track before Badminton. I’m still finalising my plans,” said William.

