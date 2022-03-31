‘What a treat’: William and Alice Fox-Pitt take the reins as Horse & Hound editors





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

William and Alice Fox-Pitt said it was a “treat” to be asked to guest-edit this week’s edition of the magazine, which is on the shelves today (31 March).

The Olympic medallist and Badminton winner and leading racing commentator took the reins of H&H for one week only, tasking our features editor and contributors with producing articles they most wanted to read, and hope you will too.

William and Alice said: “What a treat to be asked to guest-edit Horse & Hound, the magazine that has been on the kitchen table every Thursday throughout our childhoods and now in our home.

“It has been a chance to reflect on the amazing horses that have taken us to extraordinary places, supported by brilliant people. For our passion to become our job and business is the luckiest thing for us.”

Their chosen articles include:

William’s Super Six: William reminisces about the five-star horses who have made his career, including what set them apart and why he remembers them most fondly

Access All Areas at ITV Racing: H&H goes behind the scenes with Alice and the rest of the knowledgeable and glamorous team to find out what really goes into broadcasting a day of first-class sporting action to millions

Profile: Snow Leopardess: find out everything you need to know about this home-bred broodmare and national hunt star who is entered for this year’s Grand National

All In A Day’s Work: meet Jackie Potts, William Fox-Pitt’s elite super-groom, who has been behind his success for decades and knows his most prolific stars inside out, and learn what it takes to be the best in this business

Spotlight: Banzai du Loir: this is the horse who most impressed William in 2021, under young rider Yasmin Ingham. Find out why, what makes the horse quite so good, and what we can expect from the pair in 2022

Behind the greats: behind every great rider is often a family member – parent, husband, wife or partner – who is invaluable, who keeps the show on the road, and offers complete support. We investigate those relationships and pay tribute to the stars’ own superheroes

The H&H Interview: with Kazu Tomoto. Japan’s eventing megastar, who is based with the Fox-Pitts and impressed the world at Tokyo 2020 Olympics by finishing fourth. Find out how he is taking the sport by storm and his most exciting plans for the future

Training crossover: savvy racehorse trainers are having horses schooled in dressage, while showjumpers are taking their horses hunting; we learn how a crossover in training between disciplines is having a remarkable impact

William and Alice said: “It was important to include Jackie Potts (p22) as she has been our secret weapon; her dedication to the horses makes everything possible. Every yard has great staff, but to have had the constant management skills of Jackie for nearly 30 years is not normal!

“Having the opportunity to work with an athlete like Kazumo Tomoto made for an obvious H&H interview (p18). He has been a privilege to work with. The sacrifices he made and the results he has achieved have made the whole team proud. I couldn’t have imagined enjoying my first coaching role at an Olympics so much. His success is down to the great support of the JRA [the Japanese Racing Association] but also his talent and focus.

“As a final note, the backdrop of the current situation in Ukraine is consuming all of us. Clearly the humanitarian situation is the priority but there are over 1,000 horses in Ukraine registered with the FEI and some 200,000 that World Horse Welfare are aware of. The priority now is funds not forage. If you want to help, please visit the World Horse Welfare website. The Ukrainian equestrian federation asked us to pass on their thanks to the great people involved.”

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said the team is very grateful to William and Alice for their edit, and their “unique insight and ideas”.

“We know the Fox-Pitts are much loved by Horse & Hound’s readers, and have been for many years, and we believe the issue they have produced is an absolute treat for their many fans,” she said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.