



Oliver Townend has taken the lead after the Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country day, with the extraordinary veteran five-star campaigner Ballaghmor Class.

“It’s a proper five-star – for me Maryland is right up there with Badminton, Burghley, Kentucky, the others are a level less. This is the top, top of the sport and it’s not easy,” said Oliver after piloting the three-time five-star winner – owned by Karyn Shuter, Val Ryan and Angela Hislop – round with 4.8 time-penalties.

“I tried to look after him all the way and ended up a bit slow because of it,” said Oliver, explaining he took a calculated gamble in opting for the long route at the second of the Sawmill Slices – brush corners over a ditch – at 18ab. “And then I looked after him all the way home… we know what he’s done, he’s special.”

The time-faults Oliver Townend incurred over the Maryland 5 Star cross-country left the door open for world double bronze medallists Tim Price and Falco to slip ahead of him. But the New Zealander’s 7.2 time-penalties on his own and Sue Benson’s horse dropped him into third, behind both Oliver and David Doel, who has moved up to second from 16th after dressage with Galileo Nieuwmoed, having posted the only round inside the time today.

Tim said: “It’s a tough track, a beast of thing. My horse has done quite a lot but only one five-star and no offence but Pau is not a patch on what you’ve got here and the terrain.

“I had to think about my horse – the old adage of riding the horse before the course – and I know the more you hold in reserve at the start, the more you can spend on the way home. He felt fantastic coming home and it’s not just about today, it’s about tomorrow too. Hopefully that’s left us in good stead for a good three phases.”

The last on course, Colleen Loach, could have claimed overnight second for Canada had she gone clear in the time, but FE Golden Eye ran-out at the arrowhead off a bounce distance out of the YANMAR Sunken Road at fence 7abcd and was eliminated after two more problems further round the track.

The top three have a considerable lead over the rest of the field going into tomorrow’s showjumping action. Bubby Upton has only slipped one place to fourth with Cola, despite incurring 11 penalties for a broken frangible and time-faults today, so three of the top four places are held by British riders overnight.

Harry Meade was the only Brit to have an unsuccessful day – he pulled up his first ride Away Cruising and then took a fall from five-star debutant Et Hop Du Matz at the triple brush arrowhead out of the Irish Horse Board Coffin Question at fence 12abcd.

Eight pairs of the 22 starters finished today over Ian Stark’s cross-country course – the last one the Scot will design as he is retiring from the role.

