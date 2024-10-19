



David Doel has put in the first round inside the time on Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country day.

The British rider piloted his own, Mary Fox and Gillian Jonas’ Galileo Nieuwmoed round the track in 10min 51sec, finishing 25sec inside the time. There is a question mark over his finishing score currently, as he may have incurred 15 penalties for a missed flag at either or both of the big brush corners over water ditches, the Sawmill Slices, at fence 17 and 18ab. These will be reviewed by the ground jury.

“It definitely wasn’t the most straightforward of rides or the prettiest at times – I really had to work for that one, but he’s a phenomenal horse,” said David.

“The undulations really changed what stride I thought I was coming on. At a few fences I got there a bit quicker than I thought I was going to, at others we were standing off a bit, but he’s a super athletic horse and made it happen.”

Update at 7.45pm British time: David’s flag penalties have been removed from the scoreboard, so he stays on his dressage score.

The Maryland 5 Star cross-country course, a final flourish from retiring designer Ian Stark, is causing plenty of problems in the early part of this competition.

Another Brit, Harry Meade became the pathfinder when Jessica Phoenix withdrew Fluorescent Adolescent. He was going well round the first part of the course with the experienced Away Cruising, but he took the long route to avoid the second brush corner at 18ab, the second of the Sawmill Slices, and then the alternative at fence 20abc, the first part of the Mars Sustainability Bay. Obviously feeling the grey wasn’t quite right, Harry then pulled up.

Cosby Green, the young US rider who is based in Dorset with Tim and Jonelle Price, was sixth after dressage, but dropped out of contention was Highly Suspicious refused twice at the chunky hanging log on a mound at fence 12c, the Irish Horse Board Coffin Question. She was eliminated when she then had a further refusal at fence 17, the first Sawmill Slice.

US rider Lillian Heard Wood bids for an 11th five-star completion this weekend with 18-year-old LCC Barnaby and she came through the finish today, but there are some question marks over flag penalties for them too. Another home side rider, Buck Davidson with Sorocaima, is in a similar situation.

Their compatriot Emily Hamel completed the track with 20 jumping penalties because Corvett ran out at fence 25d, the triple brush arrowhead which forms the final element of the Fair Hill International Roller Coaster and Drop.

Northamptonshire-based US rider Grace Taylor had a fall at the Foxcatcher Flyer, a chevron hedge behind a big ditch, and there was a short hold on course, but action is now underway again.

