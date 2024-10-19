



The Maryland 5 Star cross-country times for today’s action have been released. The five-star class starts at 1.35pm local time (6.35pm British time), when Canada’s Jessica Phoenix is first out on course with the skewbald mare Fluorescent Adolescent.

The combinations start at five-minute intervals and there are 23 starters, with another Canadian, Colleen Loach on FE Golden Eye, the last to go at 3.25pm local time (8.25pm British time).

Maryland 5 Star cross-country times for British riders

Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class (second): 2.45pm local time (7.45pm British time)

Bubby Upton on Cola (third): 2.30pm local time (7.30pm British time)

Harry Meade on Away Cruising (ninth): 1.40pm local time (6.40pm British time)

Harry Meade on Et Hop Du Matz (12th): 3.15pm local time (8.15pm British time)

David Doel on Galileo Nieuwmoed (16th): 2pm local time (7pm British time)

Other top competitors’ times

Tamie Smith (USA) and Mai Baum (first): 2.40pm local time (7.40pm British time)

Tim Price (NZL) on Falco (fourth): 3.05pm local time (8.05pm British time)

Boyd Martin (USA) on Tsetserleg TSF (fifth) 3.20pm local time (8.30pm British time)

Cosby Green (USA) on Highly Suspicious (sixth): 1.55pm local time (6.55pm British time)

Boyd Martin (USA) on Commando 3 (seventh): 2.25pm local time (7.25pm British time)

Lindsay Traisnel (CAN) on Bacyrouge (eighth): 2.15pm local time (7.15pm British time)

Tiana Coudray (USA) on Cancaras Girl (ninth): 2.35pm local time (7.35pm British time)

The optimum time over Ian Stark’s track is 11min 15sec, so there will generally be two or three horses on course at a time, depending on how long it takes riders to get round, as well as horses leaving the course early due to elimination or retirement.

Full times

