A visit to Defender Burghley has the potential for blazing sunshine, light showers or heavy downpours – this time of year can be hard to predict so, if you’re wondering what to wear to Burghley Horse Trials, it’s best to prepare for all eventualities.

Although achieving “country chic” is the main priority for many at Burghley Horse Trials, it’s most important that you’re comfortable and well prepared in order to enjoy the action without a worry. Comfortable footwear is absolutely key – especially if you plan on walking the cross-country course – as is appropriate layering because nobody enjoys carrying extra clothes around ‘just in case’. If you can find a hat that suits you and complements your outfit, you’re really onto a winner because not only do hats keep off the showers, but they can really make an outfit.

Regardless of whether you prefer a relaxed itinerary or an action-packed one, you’ll be covering significant distance, making comfort and practicality paramount. Here are some ideas of what to wear to Burghley Horse Trials – including some of our most desired options along with more budget-friendly alternatives.

Footwear

Although it might be nice to wear the beautiful suede boots you spent ages eyeing up, if there’s a chance of wet weather you’ll be better off in a harder wearing pair of leather country boots. If you prefer to wear something lighter and the weather is looking pleasant, deck shoes, loafers or trainers are a great alternative.

Clothing

If you’re wearing tall country boots, skinny jeans of some kind are a perfect match – whether you opt for classic denim, black, white or a touch of colour is up to you. On the top half layering is key – a patterned blouse is a classic country look, while a mid-layer or gilet can add colour and warmth. Early September calls for water protection over warmth, so a lightweight waterproof jacket that you can packs away (like this one on Amazon) is an ideal option. Choosing a breathable option will keep you from overheating and prevent sweating.

Hats and accessories

Finishing your outfit with a fedora will top off your country look. Totally gorgeous, but also handy if there’s a bit of rain and you’re out and about in the Burghley grounds. A cute bag to carry drinks, snacks and smaller purchases is also nice to have.

