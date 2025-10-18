Just seven clears – where were the problems on the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course?





Pierre Le Goupil was responsible for this year’s Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country course, a first time designing at the five-star level for the Paris 2024 Olympic designer, and his track certainly yielded a result today (Saturday, 18 October). From 22 starters, four pairs (18%) went inside the 11min optimum time, seven (32%) jumped clear and 13 (59%) finished the course.

“I think he’s got an unbelievable result,” said Ireland’s 2023 Maryland 5 Star winner Austin O’Connor, who was commentating on the action. “There were problems everywhere and the head scratchers generally rode well, which is great testament to a designer. At end of day the cream has risen to top. I think it’s been fascinating.”

Maryland 5 Star cross-country course: most influential fence

The most influential complex was Pierre’s Puzzle and the French Horn at fences 16abc and 17. On the direct route here, riders tackled a set of frangible rails (16a), down to an open ditch (16b), then up a bank to a hanging angled shoulder brush over a ditch (16c), before rolling on down the mound on a curving line on six strides to a second hanging angled shoulder brush with ditch (17).

Boyd Martin, second out of the start box, spelled the start of the problems here. Luke 140 jumped boldly over the ditch and then rather paddled up the bank, ending up without a stride at the shoulder brush and stopping, sending Boyd over his head.

Later in the day, Arden Wildasin (Sunday Times) had 20 penalties here before going on to complete in ninth overnight, while Allison Springer retired Vandyke after 20 penalties both here and at 17.

Mary Bess Davis (Imperio Magic) also incurred 20 penalties at 16 and retired at fence 20, the obstacle into the Brown Advisory Saw Mill Water. The exit question of this pond, the Brown Advisory Tailgate Terrace (fence 21ab), ended Shannon Lilley’s hopes of a jumping clear as Eindhoven Garette stopped in the middle of this bounce question.

Two riders had problems at the fence into Pierre’s Puzzle. Jessica Phoenix’s grey ex-racehorse Wabbit refused, putting a leg over the lower rail and pulling back, after which the Canadian sensibly retired, while Jonelle Price’s five-star first-timer Chilli’s Midnight Star didn’t get the height and broke the frangible device.

Jonelle continued, giving the bay an educational round – he also incurred 20 penalties at the angled hanging brush into the Mars Sustainability Bay at fence 23a, where he ducked to the side of the fence to drop into the water.

Arena combination a ‘unique question’

The combination in the arena, The Chesapeake Beasts and Bay Bridge (fence 7c), was a talking point, with the straight route consisting of a left-handed brush corner styled as a bird, with a roof, then five strides to an angled hanging log over water, then four strides round a right-hand bend to another left-handed bird corner.

“There isn’t a direct line – you’ve got to create a zigzag, be patient and make it happen,” said Austin. “It’s a unique question – I’ve not come across a question like this before and that’s the art of course-designing.”

There was a well-used alternative at the final element (fence 7c), with a couple of ways of accessing it, one of which wasted little time.

The only person who actually faulted here was Brooke Burchianti, who had a turbulent day with a fall from Cooley Space Grey in the warm-up and subsequent late start. She was then eliminated when she had two refusals at fence 17.

Three fault at flyer

Fence 25, the Quarry View Building Group Fox Catcher Flyer – a big hedge in a V shape with a ditch before it – was surprisingly influential.

Caroline Pamukcu had a horse fall here with her second ride, She’s The One, and Buck Davidson retired after Cooley Candyman ran-out, jumping the ditch but not the hedge. Canada’s Lindsay Traisnel (Bacyrouge) also incurred 20 penalties here, having had problems getting into the cross-country start box and missed a flag at fence 17.

A flag penalty put paid to an otherwise clear round for Wiltshire-based New Zealander Tayla Mason, who was caught out at the Yanmar Corner Table at fence 10 with Centennial.

This fence preceded the Yanmar Sunken Road combination (fence 11abcd), where Caroline Pamukcu’s first ride HSH Tolan King failed to lock onto the second of two brush arrowheads at the d element and ran out. The long route here – involving a drop down, step up and railed triple brush arrowhead, rather than a wide ditch and two brush arrowheads – was well used.

Isolated problems near the end of the course ended two riders hopes. Will Faudree and Mama’s Magic Way parted ways after coming down through the back rail of the Big Elk Oxer (fence 26) and Britain’s Alex Bragg retired after a slightly baffling two stops at the big step down at the Fair Hill International Drop (fence 27a) with Quindiva.

Monica Spencer ends the day in top spot, retaining her dressage lead and bidding for her first five-star win in the showjumping tomorrow.

“I think it was tough out there. You really had to fight for it the whole way and be ready to act on your feet and have a brave and generous horse, so it was as hard as we thought it would be,” said Monica of the course after her round today.

