Top names, Blenheim winners and rising stars among German eventing Europeans longlist

The longlist of nominated German entries for the 2023 European Eventing Championships at Haras du Pin has been released – featuring three combinations from last year’s world gold medal-winning side among a host of top names.
The list was revealed following the eventing Nations Cup at CHIO Aachen, with combinations ranked in three blocks.
The final entries list for the four-strong German team, plus two individual spaces, at the European Championships (9 to 13 August) will be made following the CCI4*-S at Jardy, France (14 to 16 July).
Three of the four combinations on the victorious German team in Prationi feature among the first block of nominated entries longlisted for the European Championships. These are Sandra Auffarth (Viamant Du Matz), Michael Jung (FischerChipmunk FRH, with whom he won team gold, or Kilcandra Ocean Power) and Christoph Wahler (Carjatan S).
Blenheim CCI4*-L victors Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K are also among the nominated entries in the first block on the Europeans longlist, as are Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice – the highest-placed German combination at Luhmühlen CCI5* in June.
The nominated German entries for the eventing European Championships are as follows:
Block One
Sandra Auffarth with 14-year-old gelding Viamant du Matz
Owner: Nikolaus Prinz von Croy
Breeding: Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Voltigeur Le Malin
Malin Hansen-Hotopp with 11-year-old gelding Carlitos Quidditch K
Owner: Bodil Ipsen
Breeding: Quiwi Dream, out of a San Patrignano Cassini mare
Michael Jung with 15-year-old fischerChipmunk FRH
Owner: Deutsches Olympiade-Komitee für Reiterei, Klaus and Sabine Fischer, and Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff
Breeding: Contendro, out of a mare by Heraldik XX
Michael Jung with 10-year-old gelding Kilcandra Ocean Power
Owner: Brigitte, Joachim, Michael and Philip Jung
Breeding: BGS Ocean View, out of a mare by Bonnie Prince
Jérôme Robiné with 13-year-old gelding Black Ice
Owner: Dorothea Von Zedtwitz
Breeding: Vechta, out of a Touchdown mare
Christoph Wahler with 14-year-old gelding Carjatan S
Owner: Rider and Lena Thoenies
Breeding: Clearway, out of a mare by Galant Vert
Block Two
Nicolai Aldinger with 13-year-old gelding Timmo
Owner: Jutta and Michael Spethman
Breeding: Timolino, out of a Carlos DZ mare
Calvin Böckmann with 12-year-old gelding The Phantom of the Opera
Owner: Rider
Breeding: Quo Vados, out of a Peking Opera XX mare
Emma Brussau with 14-year-old mare Dark Desire GS
Owner: Jürgen Brüssau
Breeding: Don Frederico, out of a Carismo mare
Libussa Lübbeke with 13-year-old mare Caramia
Owner: Annelie Lübbeke and Dr Martin
Breeding: Comte, out of a Fabriano mare
Block Three
Arne Bergendahl with 16-year-old gelding Checkovich
Owner: Rider and Helmut Bergendahl
Breeding: Chequille, out of a mare by Sir Shostakovich XX
Calvin Böckmann with 13-year-old mare Altair De La Cense
Owner: Jason, Liam and Simone Böckmann
Breeding: Jenny De La Cense, out of a Harlem mare
Libussa Lübbeke with 12-year-old mare Darcy F
Owner: Andreas Baumann and rider
Breeding: Larimar 7, out of a mare by Esteban XX
Elena Otto-Erley with 14-year-old gelding Finest Fellow
Owner: Catharina and Friedrich Otto-Erley and rider
Breeding: Fidertanz 2, out of a mare by Sir Shostakovich XX
Anna Siemer with nine-year-old mare Lillybelle EA OLD
Owner: Elisabeth Christina Ahn-Ballies
Breeding: Diarado, out of a mare by Lissabon 29
You might also be interested in:
Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer
Three riders seek to make championship debuts as British longlist for eventing Europeans revealed
Mark Phillips: ‘Why selectors, not computers, pick the British team’
Places to stay near the European Eventing Championships at Le Haras national du Pin
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.