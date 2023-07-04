Top names, Blenheim winners and rising stars among German eventing Europeans longlist





The longlist of nominated German entries for the 2023 European Eventing Championships at Haras du Pin has been released – featuring three combinations from last year’s world gold medal-winning side among a host of top names.

The list was revealed following the eventing Nations Cup at CHIO Aachen, with combinations ranked in three blocks.

The final entries list for the four-strong German team, plus two individual spaces, at the European Championships (9 to 13 August) will be made following the CCI4*-S at Jardy, France (14 to 16 July).

Three of the four combinations on the victorious German team in Prationi feature among the first block of nominated entries longlisted for the European Championships. These are Sandra Auffarth (Viamant Du Matz), Michael Jung (FischerChipmunk FRH, with whom he won team gold, or Kilcandra Ocean Power) and Christoph Wahler (Carjatan S).

Blenheim CCI4*-L victors Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K are also among the nominated entries in the first block on the Europeans longlist, as are Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice – the highest-placed German combination at Luhmühlen CCI5* in June.

The nominated German entries for the eventing European Championships are as follows:

Block One

Sandra Auffarth with 14-year-old gelding Viamant du Matz

Owner: Nikolaus Prinz von Croy

Breeding: Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Voltigeur Le Malin

Malin Hansen-Hotopp with 11-year-old gelding Carlitos Quidditch K

Owner: Bodil Ipsen

Breeding: Quiwi Dream, out of a San Patrignano Cassini mare

Michael Jung with 15-year-old fischerChipmunk FRH

Owner: Deutsches Olympiade-Komitee für Reiterei, Klaus and Sabine Fischer, and Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff

Breeding: Contendro, out of a mare by Heraldik XX

Michael Jung with 10-year-old gelding Kilcandra Ocean Power

Owner: Brigitte, Joachim, Michael and Philip Jung

Breeding: BGS Ocean View, out of a mare by Bonnie Prince

Jérôme Robiné with 13-year-old gelding Black Ice

Owner: Dorothea Von Zedtwitz

Breeding: Vechta, out of a Touchdown mare

Christoph Wahler with 14-year-old gelding Carjatan S

Owner: Rider and Lena Thoenies

Breeding: Clearway, out of a mare by Galant Vert

Block Two

Nicolai Aldinger with 13-year-old gelding Timmo

Owner: Jutta and Michael Spethman

Breeding: Timolino, out of a Carlos DZ mare

Calvin Böckmann with 12-year-old gelding The Phantom of the Opera

Owner: Rider

Breeding: Quo Vados, out of a Peking Opera XX mare

Emma Brussau with 14-year-old mare Dark Desire GS

Owner: Jürgen Brüssau

Breeding: Don Frederico, out of a Carismo mare

Libussa Lübbeke with 13-year-old mare Caramia

Owner: Annelie Lübbeke and Dr Martin

Breeding: Comte, out of a Fabriano mare

Block Three

Arne Bergendahl with 16-year-old gelding Checkovich

Owner: Rider and Helmut Bergendahl

Breeding: Chequille, out of a mare by Sir Shostakovich XX

Calvin Böckmann with 13-year-old mare Altair De La Cense

Owner: Jason, Liam and Simone Böckmann

Breeding: Jenny De La Cense, out of a Harlem mare

Libussa Lübbeke with 12-year-old mare Darcy F

Owner: Andreas Baumann and rider

Breeding: Larimar 7, out of a mare by Esteban XX

Elena Otto-Erley with 14-year-old gelding Finest Fellow

Owner: Catharina and Friedrich Otto-Erley and rider

Breeding: Fidertanz 2, out of a mare by Sir Shostakovich XX

Anna Siemer with nine-year-old mare Lillybelle EA OLD

Owner: Elisabeth Christina Ahn-Ballies

Breeding: Diarado, out of a mare by Lissabon 29

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.