Top names, Blenheim winners and rising stars among German eventing Europeans longlist

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

    • The longlist of nominated German entries for the 2023 European Eventing Championships at Haras du Pin has been released – featuring three combinations from last year’s world gold medal-winning side among a host of top names.

    The list was revealed following the eventing Nations Cup at CHIO Aachen, with combinations ranked in three blocks.

    The final entries list for the four-strong German team, plus two individual spaces, at the European Championships (9 to 13 August) will be made following the CCI4*-S at Jardy, France (14 to 16 July).

    Three of the four combinations on the victorious German team in Prationi feature among the first block of nominated entries longlisted for the European Championships. These are Sandra Auffarth (Viamant Du Matz), Michael Jung (FischerChipmunk FRH, with whom he won team gold, or Kilcandra Ocean Power) and Christoph Wahler (Carjatan S).

    Blenheim CCI4*-L victors Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K are also among the nominated entries in the first block on the Europeans longlist, as are Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice – the highest-placed German combination at Luhmühlen CCI5* in June.

    The nominated German entries for the eventing European Championships are as follows:

    Block One

    Sandra Auffarth with 14-year-old gelding Viamant du Matz
    Owner: Nikolaus Prinz von Croy
    Breeding: Diamant De Semilly, out of a mare by Voltigeur Le Malin

    Malin Hansen-Hotopp with 11-year-old gelding Carlitos Quidditch K
    Owner: Bodil Ipsen
    Breeding: Quiwi Dream, out of a San Patrignano Cassini mare

    Michael Jung with 15-year-old fischerChipmunk FRH
    Owner: Deutsches Olympiade-Komitee für Reiterei, Klaus and Sabine Fischer, and Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff
    Breeding: Contendro, out of a mare by Heraldik XX

    Michael Jung with 10-year-old gelding Kilcandra Ocean Power
    Owner: Brigitte, Joachim, Michael and Philip Jung
    Breeding: BGS Ocean View, out of a mare by Bonnie Prince

    Jérôme Robiné with 13-year-old gelding Black Ice
    Owner: Dorothea Von Zedtwitz
    Breeding: Vechta, out of a Touchdown mare

    Christoph Wahler with 14-year-old gelding Carjatan S
    Owner: Rider and Lena Thoenies
    Breeding: Clearway, out of a mare by Galant Vert

    Block Two

    Nicolai Aldinger with 13-year-old gelding Timmo
    Owner: Jutta and Michael Spethman
    Breeding: Timolino, out of a Carlos DZ mare

    Calvin Böckmann with 12-year-old gelding The Phantom of the Opera
    Owner: Rider
    Breeding: Quo Vados, out of a Peking Opera XX mare

    Emma Brussau with 14-year-old mare Dark Desire GS
    Owner: Jürgen Brüssau
    Breeding: Don Frederico, out of a Carismo mare

    Libussa Lübbeke with 13-year-old mare Caramia
    Owner: Annelie Lübbeke and Dr Martin
    Breeding: Comte, out of a Fabriano mare

    Block Three

    Arne Bergendahl with 16-year-old gelding Checkovich
    Owner: Rider and Helmut Bergendahl
    Breeding: Chequille, out of a mare by Sir Shostakovich XX

    Calvin Böckmann with 13-year-old mare Altair De La Cense
    Owner: Jason, Liam and Simone Böckmann
    Breeding: Jenny De La Cense, out of a Harlem mare

    Libussa Lübbeke with 12-year-old mare Darcy F
    Owner: Andreas Baumann and rider
    Breeding: Larimar 7, out of a mare by Esteban XX

    Elena Otto-Erley with 14-year-old gelding Finest Fellow
    Owner: Catharina and Friedrich Otto-Erley and rider
    Breeding: Fidertanz 2, out of a mare by Sir Shostakovich XX

    Anna Siemer with nine-year-old mare Lillybelle EA OLD
    Owner: Elisabeth Christina Ahn-Ballies
    Breeding: Diarado, out of a mare by Lissabon 29

