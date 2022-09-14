



The eventing World Championships British team order has been revealed for this week’s competition (15-18 September).

As expected, because she is the least experienced member of the squad, Yasmin Ingham will ride as the British individual, with Janette Chinn and Sue Davies’ Banzai Du Loir. Yasmin makes her senior squad debut this week.

The other four riders make up the team and the eventing World Championships British team order is now available.

Ros Canter will be the British pathfinder with Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo.

The second British team pair into the dressage arena – and out on Giuseppe della Chiesa’s eventing World Championships cross-country course – will be the Badminton Horse Trials winners Laura Collett on Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett’s and her own London 52.

Britain’s Olympic individual silver medallists, Tom McEwen and Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser will be the third team pair.

The team-mates from the Tokyo Olympics, Oliver Townend and Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class, have been given the anchor slot this time and will be the last British combination to compete in the first two phases.

Eighty-nine horses passed the eventing World Championships first trot-up this afternoon and will start in the competition. One horse was withdrawn after being sent to the holding box.

