



The final phase of the eventing World Championships at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy is now complete (18 September) and British senior squad debutante Yasmin Ingham has taken the individual gold medal at the age of just 25 after a foot-perfect showjumping round.

The British team, who were defending champions, finished just off the podium in what was a rollercoaster day for the squad.

Reigning individual Olympic champion Julia Krajewski clinched individual silver at the eventing World championships.

New Zealand’s Tim Price finished in individual bronze medal position with the talented Falco.

Laura Collett, who had a disappointing cross-country day, put it behind her in her showjumping performance this morning

We also caught up with Indian rider Fouaad Mirza, who suffered a kit malfunction on the cross-country course yesterday

There was drama at the final horse inspection earlier this morning

Germany, the USA and New Zealand all finished on the podium in the team competition.

